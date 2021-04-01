The Hyundai Elantra N will give the brand another performance-focused entry. These new spy shots catch the sporty sedan on the road in Europe.

The camouflage on this one hides quite a bit. However, we know the model has an aggressive front fascia with big vents in the corner, and the grille features large, vertical slats. The headlights. So far, there's no indication that the hood design is changing in comparison to the standard Elantra.

Gallery: Hyundai Elantra N Spy Photos

12 Photos

Along the side, the window trim is all black, and there are matching mirror caps. The wheels feature a complex arrangement of spokes that's quite eye-catching.

The rear gains a sharply styled wing. While not visible on this one, an earlier prototype has a diffuser below the bumper, and there are large, circular exhaust pipes at each corner.

Motor1.com had the opportunity to drive an Elantra N prototype late in 2020, so we've already gotten an idea of the sport sedan's capabilities. It packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque driving the front wheels. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential makes sure the power gets to the road.

The Elantra N also gets a multi-link suspension design, rather than the twist-beam rear axle from other Elantras. It rides on adaptive dampers. The brakes measure 13.6 inches in front and 12.4 inches at the back.

Motor1.com editor Brett Evans called the prototype Elantra N "a puma on the hunt" because of the grippy tires and limited-slip differential. His biggest issue with the sporty sedan was the poor interior material quality. Although, as a pre-production vehicle, it's possible things could change between this one and the final machine.

Look for the Elantra N to go on sale later this year.