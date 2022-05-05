Listen to this article

The Hyundai Elantra N is a powerful machine. The four-door performance car has been regarded for its DCT, but can it match a similarly powered Honda Accord in a straight-line race?

Of course, it can. In fact, this drag race is a mismatch. The Elantra N, with its turbocharged 2.0-liter, can produce up to 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque. However, its N Grin Shift (NGS) button on the steering wheel momentarily provides an overboost to churn out 286 hp (213 kW).

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N: First Drive

49 Photos

In comparison, the Honda Accord in its top-spec model is also powered by a turbo 2.0-liter. This four-banger makes a bit less at 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of pulling power. Adding the fact that the Accord is heavier than the Elantra N by 170 pounds (77 kilograms), you probably know which one wins both the standing and rolling drag races.

Thinking about it, which is the exact rival of the Hyundai Elantra N? Looking at the Honda lineup, the Civic Si and its turbo 1.5-liter is a bit disadvantaged versus the Elantra N, more so when you look at the output.

The Civic Type R would be the best competitor versus the Elantra N. We've seen the outgoing Civic Type R go up against the Elantra N in a previous drag race. Despite the power advantage of the red-badged Civic, the N-badged Hyundai sedan proved its worth versus the ht hatchback.

With the next-generation Honda Civic Type R already on the horizon, can it take the crown back from the Hyundai Elantra N? Only time will tell but for now, we can wait for the Civic Type R's US debut, albeit in camouflage, on July 1.