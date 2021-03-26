Nose around the forums and general online communities for both the Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport and you'll find quite a bit of chatter about Cactus Gray. It's a lighter shade of gray available on both SUVs that has something of a color-shifting aura about it. Depending on how the light hits it, you'll see a bit of blue or no blue at all. In any case, it's capturing the attention of buyers, and it's now available on the Ford Ranger.

As far as we know, Cactus Gray was exclusive to the Bronco family until it appeared in Ford's online configurator for the 2021 Ranger. Perusing Ford's U.S. lineup we find all kinds of grays for other models, not the least of which being the cool Fighter Jet Gray that's exclusive to the new Mustang Mach 1. When it comes to Cactus Gray, however, it only shows up for Broncos, Bronco Sports, and Rangers, for now anyway. Just to be sure we pinged Ford to ask about other applications for the color, and we'll jump in with an update if there's new information to share.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Ranger Cactus Gray

4 Photos

With regards to the Ranger, you can get it on most variations of the truck. We say most because it does come with some strange conflicts, at least according to Ford's online configurator. You can have it on all three trims – XL, XLT, and Lariat – but for base-model XL trucks, you can only have it with the upgraded 101A package. And apparently, Ford doesn't think Cactus Gray and chrome work well together. Try to add the Chrome Appearance Package on the XL and gray is removed. Step up to higher trims and you'll find the same issue when selecting chrome running boards.

We didn't experiment with every option on every trim and cab style, but if you're keen on getting a Cactus Gray Ranger, just be aware that not all options play well together. Still, we suspect that Cactus Gray fans will be able to find a comfortable pickup configuration that makes them smile.