Ford of Europe announced last week plans to electrify its entire portfolio of commercial vehicles by offering all nameplates as plug-in hybrids and/or pure electric vehicles by 2024. In other words, the next-generation Ranger has already been confirmed to boast some form of electrification, and a new report from Car Expert claims the midsize truck will adopt a PHEV setup as per a disclosure made by a Blue Oval spokesperson.

The plug-in hybrid system hasn't been used before on a production model and is rumored to combine a turbocharged 2.3-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. We’re hearing it will offer 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and a meaty 680 Newton-meters (502 pound-feet) of torque.

If those output numbers will turn out to be valid, it means the 2023 Ranger PHEV will be a lot stronger than the current Raptor version with its twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel rated at 210 hp (157 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft).

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger Spy Photos

12 Photos

The Ranger’s equivalent SUV version, the Everest, is also expected to utilize the same PHEV powertrain, which could enable both models to have an average fuel consumption of just three liters / 100 km (78.4 miles per gallon), With the next Amarok largely based on the Ranger, it would make sense for Volkswagen's ute to adopt the plug-in hybrid system, but with an all-VW design.

As far as a new Ranger Raptor is concerned, the same Australian magazine alleges it will borrow the EcoBoost 2.7-liter turbo V6 from the Bronco where it makes 310 hp (231 kW) and 540 Nm (almost 400 lb-ft). It would outpunch the current model while switching from diesel to gasoline and adding two cylinders.

The new Ranger and Everest are not the only upcoming Fords to get a plug as there are signs the aforementioned Bronco will also be electrified. Already removed by Ford, a video showing off the SUV's digital instrument cluster in action had a dedicated EV Coaching display, suggesting zero-emissions capabilities.