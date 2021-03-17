We are mere hours away from discovering the all-new Peugeot 308, and in the meantime, our spies have sent us a fresh batch of shots with the mechanically related Opel Astra L. Once again, the prototype appears to be hiding the final look, suggesting an official reveal is likely going to take place in the coming months.

Despite the extensive disguise, it would appear the greenhouse is quite similar to that of its French counterpart, which is to be expected considering the two will largely share the same underpinnings. Much like the 308 will be embracing Peugeot's latest design language with a revised corporate badge and the DRL fangs, the revamped Astra will adopt Opel's new corporate identity already applied to the Mokka.

Gallery: 2022 Opel Astra first spy photos

46 Photos

As evidenced in the unofficial renderings attached below, the next Astra is going to look considerably sharper. The interior remains a secret at this point, although from some angles, these spy shots seem to indicate the compact hatchback has a fully digital instrument cluster. Thankfully, we're not noticing a tablet-like infotainment sticking out from the dashboard, so the touchscreen must be neatly integrated into the center console.

It may look like a fully electric prototype due to the lack of a visible exhaust, but the test vehicle has fuel caps on both rear fenders, suggesting it's a plug-in hybrid. Look underneath the rear and you'll notice the exhaust, while exposed sections of the wheel well and side skirts reveal the Astra L is painted in white.

Made in Germany once again, the new Astra will allegedly be offered in two PHEV versions and is unlikely to spawn a purely electric derivative. A turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine working with a pair of electric motors and an eight-speed automatic transmission are expected for the more powerful AWD electrified model, presumably carrying the OPC suffix (VXR for the Vauxhall Astra in the UK). The setup will be good for nearly 300 hp, thus enabling Opel to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R and Cupra Leon.

With the Peugeot 308 set to break cover on March 18, it means we won't have to wait much longer to get an accurate idea of how Opel will transform the Astra for its new generation based on Stellantis' EMP2 platform.