Around 24 hours ago, Pagani released a teaser video for the track-only version of the Huayra hypercar – the Huayra R. The teaser reveals so few details about the upcoming race car, though the screaming sound of the naturally-aspirated V12 should be the juiciest bit of that preview.

This time, the Italian automaker teased the Huayra R again through a shadowy silhouette, which you can see on top of this page. But with a little help from image editing software, we've actually seen the entire car, which you can see below, side-by-side with the original image.

As you would expect from a race car version, the changes in the Huayra R in comparison to the standard Huayra aren't astronomical. It has the same headlight configuration, overall body shape, and fender-mounted side mirrors.

But a closer look reveals a stripe on the hood and a number 1 inside a circle, which can also be found on the sides. As if mirroring the Zonda R, the Huayra R is also donning a badge on the hood, plus the roof scoops. Of course, the massive rear wing is mandatory, along with expected aero upgrades that usually come with hardcore race cars.

As confirmed in previous teasers, the Huayra R will be powered by a naturally-aspirated V12, which you can hear screaming at the end of the previously-released teaser video that you can watch above. Reports stated that the supercar will be produced by AMG and bound to make up to 900 horsepower and rev beyond 9,500 rpm.

Up to this point, the San Cesario sul Panaro, Italy based company hasn't mentioned the exact reveal date of the Huayra R. Beyond the design elements that you've already seen here, we're excited about its powertrain details.

Of note, the standard Huayra was released a decade ago, so its track-only version has been a long time coming, to say the least. We're pretty sure those waiting for their million-dollar track toy couldn't agree more.