Pagani on Thursday revealed new supercar called the Huayra R Evo, a new, even more ferocious version of the Huayra R track car that launched in 2021. Pagani has made several improvements to the model while giving it pop-out roof panels that improve the car’s aerodynamic downforce when removed.

The car packs an updated version of the Huayra R’s naturally aspirated, 6.0-liter V12 engine called the V12 R-Evo. It makes 900 horsepower and 567 pounds-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, an increase of 50 and 14 (20), respectively. The extra ponies comes from a new trumpet design for the intake manifold, new camshafts, and a tweaked exhaust system.

Gallery: Pagani Huayra R Evo

Pagani Huayra R Evo
16 Photos
Pagani Huayra R Evo Pagani Huayra R Evo Pagani Huayra R Evo Pagani Huayra R Evo Pagani Huayra R Evo Pagani Huayra R Evo Pagani Huayra R Evo

Sitting between the engine and rear wheels is the six-speed sequential gearbox Pagani designed in collaboration with HWA AG for its Huayra track cars. The non-synchronized dog ring gearbox weighs just 176 pounds.

The car keeps everything comfortable with its forged aluminum alloy double-wishbone suspension, helical springs, and electronically controlled shock absorbers. A new heave damper further enhances its handling capability.

The car has a 218-mile-per-hour top speed, with Pirelli P Zero Slick tires measuring 280/680 R19 at the front and 345/725 R20 at the rear. Stopping power comes from new CCM-R self-ventilated carbon ceramic brakes and bespoke racing pads.

Pagani Huayra R Evo
Pagani Huayra R Evo

Pagani has given the Huayra R Evo the “codalunga” (long-tail) treatment, extending the front splitter by about four inches, which integrates and supports the ductwork for the cooling systems. It’s also about 7.5 inches longer at the rear, with a new central stabilizing fin supporting the big rear wing alongside the integrated supports.

The tweaked design results in a 45 percent increase in downforce, and the open-top configuration boosts the total downforce by 5 percent thanks to the increased front and rear vertical load. At 199 mph, the Huayra R Evo generates more downforce than its running weight. It tips the scales at 2,337 pounds dry — about 150 pounds less than a new Miata.

Check Out More From Pagani:

pagani imola roadster debut specs Pagani Imola Roadster Gets Twin-Turbo AMG V12 With 838 Horsepower
pagani electric hypercar not coming soon Pagani Isn't Building An Electric Hypercar Anytime Soon

Inside, the seats, which Pagani covers in fireproof material, feature six-point harnesses and carbon-fiber headrests with dedicated lateral protection. Pagani can configure in either left- or right-hand drive.

Horacio Pagani got the idea for the open-top Evo while watching a Formula Indy race in Nashville. The car took about two years to complete, which Pagani says can match the performance levels of today’s Le Mans Prototype 2 race cars. Hopefully the few lucky owners will take their cars to test out that claim.

Source: Pagani

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com