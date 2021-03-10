Spring is coming and for Porsche-philes, it signals the arrival of the 2021 Porsche Panamera in dealerships. The incoming facelift model gets an increase in power along with some design updates applied on the four- and five-door models.

With that said, Porsche dealers now have a task at hand: sell remaining Panamera units before the updated model arrives, and Porsche seems to have a way to do just that. Discovered by CarsDirect through bulletins sent to dealers, the German automaker is employing a Panamera Discount Match Program until March 31 that could potentially offer up to $10,000 discount to customers.

But before you go and rush to the nearest Porsche showroom to avail yourself of the huge discount, there are things that you need to know first.

The Panamera Discount Match Program reimburses half of a dealer's discount on a 2020 Panamera. This incentive is valued up to $5,000, which dealers could max out up to $10,000. That's at a best-case scenario, in hopes to bring down the pricing to move units out of dealer lots.

But as those TV shopping guides always say, wait, there's more. According to CarsDirect's analysis, only the priciest models in the lineup are included in the discount program, namely the Panamera GTS, Turbo, and Turbo S E-Hybrid. Both standard and long-wheelbase Sport Turismo models are eligible.

While a $10,000 discount, which you can avail of whether you're buying or leasing a Panamera, is actually an attractive offer, it sounds negligible compared to the eligible vehicle's SRP. Of note, the 2020 Panamera GTS sells for $129,300 (excluding destination), so that savings is only a small percentage of the total price.

Then again, 10 grand is still 10 grand, and this is the first time that Porsche has employed such type of deal, according to the website.