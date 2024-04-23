Everyone laments the death of sedans, but where have all the hatchbacks gone? Specifically the hot ones. Hot hatchbacks have been a staple since the late 1970s and grew into fan favorites among enthusiasts wanting affordable affordable fun with space to spare. But with more Americans favoring compact and subcompact SUVs, the traditional five-door is endangered.

Don't worry, there are survivors. Companies like Honda, Toyota, and Volkswagen keep the dream alive with new iterations of their most beloved models. Icons like the Civic Type R and Golf GTI stick around for 2024 and (hopefully) well beyond, while a new crop of electrified hatchbacks helps bolster the market.

Hopefully there will be more hot hatchbacks down the line. For now, here are all the ones you can still buy new in 2024 in the US.

Acura Integra Type S

Price: $51,995

320 Horsepower

The Integra Type S is more of a liftback than a traditional five-door (that's why we also included it on our list of every sedan for 2024). But by definition, it is a hatchback—and a very hot one at that. The Type S has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. And it's a real performer—which you can read about in our review. It takes just 5.2 seconds for it to hit 60 mph and the top speed is 167. If you want one it will cost you $51,995.

Honda Civic Type R

Price: $45,890

315 Horsepower

The Honda Civic Hatchback and Integra share a liftback shape and a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. The Civic Type R makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque by comparison, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. The Type R is more affordable than the Integra, though, at $45,890. But it's well worth the money.

Mazda3 Turbo

Price: $34,135

250 Horsepower

Mazda once had a version of the 3 called the Speed3 that was a genuine hot hatchback. These days, the Mazdaspeed moniker is no more—but you can still get a Mazda3 Turbo with up to 250 horsepower. The turbocharged 2.5-liter engine delivers more torque than the Civic Type R with 320 pound-feet, which is enough for a 0-60 mph time of 6.0 seconds. A few suspension tweaks could put the Mazda3 Turbo over the top.

Mini Cooper JCW

Price: $36,395

228 Horsepower

Mini isn't building many JCW models this year as the company transitions to a new platform for 2025. But if you can find one, the 2024 Mini Cooper JCW is a hot hatch by every definition. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 228 horsepower, with a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds for the hardtop. You can also get the JCW model as a convertible. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard while an eight-speed automatic is optional. It's also one of the more affordable options on this list at $36,395.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

Price: $76,900

476 Horsepower

The Polestar 2 is another vehicle that falls under the “liftback” category. Regardless, the five-door has lots of punch in BST Edition 270 trim. With 476 horsepower, this Polestar EV can reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds thanks to its dual motor setup. That suspension is also tuned for better cornering, but the performance comes at a price. The BST Edition 270 starts at $76,900.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.

Porsche Panamera

Price: $101,550

348 Horsepower

Is the Porsche Panamera a hatchback, a liftback, a sedan, or something in between? Yes. Whatever you want to call it, the five-door Panamera is one of the hottest “hatchbacks” on this list. The 2024 base model has a turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 with 348 horsepower and 368 pound-feet, while the ultra-powerful Turbo E-Hybrid packs 670 horsepower. The base Panamera costs $101,550 with destination and the Turbo E-Hybrid is $192,995.

Toyota GR Corolla

Price: $37,595

300 Horsepower

The Toyota GR Corolla is one of the hottest new hatchbacks around, as we found out firsthand in our review. It has a turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission with standard all-wheel drive. The base GR ‘Rolla costs $37,595, but the track-ready Morizo version is an extra $10,000 on top of that—and it ditches the rear seats.

Toyota Prius Prime

Price: $34,495

220 Horsepower

Okay, hear us out on this one. The Prius Prime might not be a traditional hot hatchback, but with a 2.0-liter engine married to a 13.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors, it has a decent 220 horsepower. That’s enough for a 0-60 mph time of 6.4 seconds, and thanks to excellent tuning, it’s pretty agile too. The Prius Prime starts at $34,495, and it's a fantastic car.

Volkswagen GTI

Price: $33,190

241 Horsepower

The Volkswagen GTI is still kicking for 2024. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, with a standard seven-speed dual-clutch or an optional manual. But the manual won't be around for much longer—the 380 Autobahn model will be the last new GTI with a manual gearbox and it costs $40,625. The base GTI is more affordable at $33,190.

Volkswagen Golf R

Price: $46,890

315 Horsepower

Just above the GTI is the Volkswagen Golf R. It costs $46,890 for 2024, but it packs a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 315 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It comes with standard all-wheel drive and your choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. It’s quick, too, and will hit 60 mph in about 3.9 seconds.