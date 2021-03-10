The world of automotive camouflage is no stranger to weird and wonderful strategies to keep automaker’s concept vehicles under wraps. We’ve seen everything from hiding mechanicals under a test mule body to a more hidden-in-plain-sight approach. Regardless, we recently came across this high-riding sedan prototype that has us stumped.

Spotted on a frozen lake in Sweden, there are only so many clues on this prototype that reveal what lies underneath. We can’t be certain, but the camouflage strategy seen in these spy photos looks like a Fiat job. The boxy approach has been seen most recently with vehicles like the 500L and 500 EV – even so, we’re not sure if this is an exact match.

Gallery: High-Riding Sedan Prototype

From the context clues alone, we’d wager that this could be a sneak preview of a crossover variant of the Fiat Tipo sedan. If true, this would herald a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine under the hood putting out roughly 100 horsepower (75 kilowatts). From an aesthetic point of view, there are a handful of design cues that provide a positive ID to the Tipo.

While the tape on the front end obscures the headlights, both share roughly the same profile. Mechanically, the radiator layout at the front also appears to share approximately the same design philosophy – take this with a grain of salt, as there could be a whole host of vehicles in the Fiat lineup with the same setup. Having said that, we wouldn’t be surprised if this clever camouflage is hiding something much more exciting than just a crossover variant of the Tipo.

As you can never really be certain with spy shots at this stage of development, we wonder if this rascal could be the beginnings of a small pickup. Regardless, we still have so many questions at this time, but we will have some more answers for you in the coming months.