It's podcast time! There's a big vehicle debut this week. Plus, we discuss the models going away in 2023.

We kick things off with the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. This is the new, rally-inspired version of the Italian brand's supercar. It features parts like a lifted suspension, wider fenders, unique Bridgestone Dueler tires, a roof rack, and more. The model also marks the farewell for the non-hybrid, naturally aspirated engines from the automaker.

We also discuss the rumor of Chevrolet developing a Corvette sub-brand. For now, there is only info from unnamed insiders. Still, it is an interesting concept to think about. Given the success of performance crossovers from Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and plenty of others, the company has a model to follow if it creates a similar vehicle.

After reading some comments, we examine the news that Honda is building a CR-V-based model with a plug-in hybrid and fuel cell powertrain. Production will take place in Ohio starting in 2024.

Finally, we run through the vehicles going away in 2023. Quite a few sedans get the axe like the Honda Insight, Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Toyota Avalon, and Volkswagen Passat.

At the end of the show, Smith reveals his new daily driver. He's quite happy with it.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week, several Motor1.com editors will join us to discuss the results of the 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards. We'll run through the winners and the personal experiences of the team during the testing. We also have scheduled guests for the following week but don't want to spoil them yet.

Where To Listen:

In addition to our YouTube channel, you can catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday as always. You can email us at podcast@motor1.com.