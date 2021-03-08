Just two months ago, we made a prediction that Opel is working on a refreshed version of the Grandland X. It turns out we were right as we have just received two spy photos with the facelifted model. They don’t reveal much, though there are a few details worth talking about.

Spied next to a Mokka crossover, the new Grandland X seems to be wearing a completely new front fascia. Hiding underneath the disguise probably is a Mokka-inspired design with a larger lower grille and a significantly smaller upper grille. The headlights may or may not be changed - we can’t tell that from these spy shots, though we expect them to feature a sharper design with new daytime running LEDs.

Gallery: Opel Grandland X facelift spy photos

2 Photos

Not much else can be said about the design changes of the refreshed SUV at the moment. The available spy photos show the parked prototype only from the front and we are yet to see whether any changes are planned for the rear fascia. As a side note, only the driver’s mirror of this test car seems to be folded, which is rather odd given that electric folding mirrors are part of the Grandland X’s standard equipment in many markets.

If the refreshed Crossland is anything to go by, we expect its larger brother to lose the X suffix from its name with the facelift. New exterior colors and wheel designs are probably in the cards depending on the trim level, and small tweaks inside the cabin are highly likely, too.

Our preliminary information is that no changes under the hood are planned and the Grandland X will continue to be offered with a selection of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines. Alternatively - and we believe this option will become more and more popular - Opel also sells the SUV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain with up to 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters).