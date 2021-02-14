Geely now holds a Guinness World Record for the Largest Car Mosaic (Image), just in time for the celebration of the Chinese New Year. Held last December 31, 2020, a total of 750 Geely Emgrand cars, also known as Dihao in China, took more than 30 hours to form a huge ox's head.

As you can see in the gallery below, the dark-colored cars form the ox's head, while the white ones form the contrasting background. According to the traditional Chinese calendar, February 12, 2021 marks the first day of the New Year and the Chinese Spring Festival. The image represents the Year of the Ox, which is this year's zodiac.

Gallery: Geely's Guinness World Record For Largest Car Mosaic (Image)

5 Photos

Organized by Geely Emgrand Official Clubs in China, the whole mosaic measured 7,070.26 square meters (8,456 square yards) in hopes to break the current record. The effort prevailed as this officially broke the Guinness World Records title for the largest car mosaic (image).

According to the record's guidelines, the mosaic should be entirely made up of cars that form a recognizable pattern when viewed from above. The distance between the cars should not exceed 20 centimeters (7.87 inches) as well, and the whole mosaic should cover a minimum area of 3,000 sq. m. (3,588 sq. yd.).

Past Guinness World Records we recently reported include the fastest time to push a car to one mile, which was set by Jussi Kallioniemi who pushed his 2006 Saab SUV through the course in 13 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan also set its own Guinness World Record last year for the longest EV drift. On the hands of Dennis Retera, the Taycan drifted for a total of 42.171 kilometers (26.1 miles). The session lasted for 55 minutes with an average speed if 46 km/h (29 mph).