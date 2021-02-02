If you look up the word "bolide" in the dictionary, you’ll learn it means "an extremely bright meteor, especially one that explodes in the atmosphere." In certain languages, it also means a Formula 1 race car or a race car in general. All the meanings fit the image of Bugatti’s latest and greatest hypercar perfectly.

The French automaker unveiled the Bolide in October last year, more than four years after the Chiron made its first official appearance. It uses the same platform and W16 engine and is the most hardcore version of the machine yet. Before it, Bugatti released the Sport, Pur Sport, Vision Gran Turismo, Centodieci, Divo, Super Sport 300+, and La Voiture Noire.

In a new video, the supercar manufacturer allows us to take a behind-the-curtains look at the Bolide. The clip starts with a speech from Stephan Winkelmann, the brand’s CEO, who explains Bugatti stands for “excellence, high tech, and performance” and creates “the most extensive extraordinary driving experience ever.” And it has no limits when it comes to more power and less weight.

“What if we developed an extreme, track-focused only hyper sports car? With the technological concept of the Bugatti Bolide, we are now providing the answer. The experimental study of the Bugatti Bolide is this track-oriented hyper sports car featuring a modified version of the iconic W16 engine with a minimal body for maximum downforce.”

Towards the second half of the video, you can see the Bolide in action. It’s absolutely amazing with the test driver saying he’s never experienced anything like that in a car. Is there anything we don’t like about it? It’s still a prototype and Bugatti hasn’t decided whether to put the "absolute pinnacle in terms of combustion engines" into production.