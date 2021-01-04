If you're planning to buy the new Audi A3 Sedan in the United States, then be patient because it's not coming until the 2022 model year, according to Cars Direct. The Four Rings isn't offering the compact four-door in America for the 2021 model year.

The new A3 Sedan debuted in April 2020 looking nearly identical to the hatchback version, except for the trunk at the back. The new generation's design is generally sharper than the outgoing model, particularly at the front. The updated cabin includes Audi's Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster measuring 10.3 inches as standard or 12.3 inches as an option. There's a 10.1-inch infotainment screen that incorporates into the center console.

The 2022 A3 Sedan has a 40 TFSI powertrain driving either the front wheels or both axles. Current info suggests this is the same setup as in the A4 40 TFSI that uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts ) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters).

If that's not enough power, then Audi already confirms that the new S3 Sedan also arrives in the US for the 2022 model year. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pushes the output to 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The sporty model also sits 0.6 inches lower than a standard A3.

In Europe, Audi is already showing the new A3 hatchback with two plug-in hybrid powertrains. It's not clear yet whether either of these would come to the US in the sedan.

If you are still in the market for the 2020 A3 Sedan in the US, then act quickly. According to Cars Direct's numbers, there are only a little over 1,000 units available across the country. Assuming you can find one, Audi is offering the model with zero-percent financing for 72 months or as much as $3,500 in available incentives.