Deliveries of the 2021 Ford F-150 are now underway, and the company is experiencing huge demand for the newly refreshed pickup. Dealers have orders piling up for the truck, and in some cases, showrooms are selling them within hours of the car carrier's arrival, according to The Detroit Free Press.

The early success comes despite Ford delaying the 2021 F-150's introduction. The company pushed things back because of obstacles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think Ford is positioned to do well with the F-150 and the current arrival time," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, told The Detroit Free Press. "No matter when it would've arrived, it would’ve been pretty readily embraced. Would’ve been great if they were out sooner because they could’ve sold more."

Brauer also speculates that the tumultuous times in 2020 with things like the coronavirus and presidential election might help to stoke demand for the updated F-150. "When people are nervous, they tend to want things that are more flexible, rugged, durable. Trucks have benefited from that," he told The Detroit Free Press.

While finding customers for the new F-150 isn't a problem so far, Ford is casting as wide of a net as possible to find buyers by already offering incentives on the pickup. So far, the company has had deals like no payments until 2021 and a variety of rebates available to buyers.

Patient buyers can wait until Summer 2021 for the arrival of the more rugged F-150 Tremor that adds off-road gear without the extensive upgrades you'd get from a Raptor. There's an upgraded suspension with increased travel, locking differentials for both axles, and 33-inch all-terrain tires. Buyers have to specify the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 to get the package.