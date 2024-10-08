The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor doesn't need orange trim to stand out. It's noticeably higher than the typical F-150, but you don't really appreciate the extra inch or so until you climb into the cabin. The meaty all-terrain tires on black wheels go well with the silver exterior of the Tremor I'll be driving for a week, and there's no denying a slight feeling of superiority sitting behind the wheel. This truck sits up there.

It's also priced up there. The 2024 F-150 Tremor starts at $66,345, but the Iconic Silver truck sitting in my driveway is a whopping $81,865. The vast majority of that comes from the $11,710 Tremor 402A High Equipment Group, which adds things like heated second-row seats, leather trim, a head-up display, and more importantly, off-road goodies like a Hi-Lock transfer case and Torsen front differential, among other things. But, if you're that antsy for off-road prowess, the 2024 F-150 Raptor starts at $80,435.

Christopher Smith / Motor1

This truck also has the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 versus the standard-issue 5.0-liter V-8, though Ford tries very hard to make it sound deep and throaty. That, combined with the decidedly rugged styling that's ever-so-slightly tweaked for 2024, it really gives this rig a go-anywhere persona that screams 'Murica.

I'll be spending time on highways, backroads, and even a few trails during my extended drive, so shoot over your questions and I'll do my best to answer them.

What's Good So Far?

Surprisingly good ride. For a truck with an off-road-focused suspension and aggressive General Grabber A/Tx tires, I was expecting more harshness and noise on the highway. The Tremor is actually a smooth operator for urban jungles.

Fantastic style inside and out. Yes, aesthetics are subjective. But Ford's minor facelift pushes all the right buttons for a clean, aggressive-looking truck while not getting too crazy in the macho department. The interior layout with its plethora of manual controls is a great fit for this segment, too.

Trail Turn Assist. It feels weird to use at first, but it definitely helps this beefy truck slip through smaller corners. And yes, it's fun.

Christopher Smith / Motor1

What's Bad So Far?

Questionable quality . I've experienced a few harsh upshifts from the 10-speed transmission accelerating under normal throttle. By harsh, I mean loud thuds hitting hard enough for me to question if something was engaging or disengaging when it wasn't supposed to. And then there's the moisture inside the headlamps causing them to fog up during a simple hand wash at a local self-service bay. Apparently, this is a normal thing for modern Ford lights, which are vented. Still, not exactly confidence-inspiring for an $81,000 vehicle.

16.0 Miles Per Gallon . I've already covered about 200 miles in the Tremor, the vast majority on open highway at 75 mph. 16 mpg is below the EPA rating of 18 combined, never mind the highway rating of 21 mpg. And I wasn't running with a heavy foot.

$81,865 MSRP. Need I say more here?