Well, well, well. What do we have here? Surely another Aventador-based special version, but which one? We have an idea. The adjacent teaser image was published on social media by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Italian brand’s racing division, which leads us to believe we’re dealing with a track car.

If that body wrap seems familiar, that’s because the same livery was used by the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque in the build up to the world premiere of the Essenza SCV12. As a matter of fact, it also carries over the “Attenzione Macchina Veloce” lettering on the doors, translated to “Attention Fast Machine.” The difference here is the new V12 beast also has “Aperta” (“Open”) written out to point the obvious.

Putting two and two together, this very much looks like an Essenza SCV12 with the roof chopped off. It appears to be a roofless car in the literal sense since there doesn’t seem to be a folding roof hiding behind the seats. Maybe it has a removable canopy of some sort, although we’re tempted to believe it does not have a top at all. We are inclined to say the same thing about the door windows, which are likely gone as well, along with the windshield.

It wouldn’t be the first V12 raging bull of its kind as the 2012 Geneva Motor Show saw the unveiling of the Aventador J (Jota) as a one-off speedster. The prototype here doesn’t look as hardcore as the aforementioned Essenza SCV12 since it’s missing the humongous rear wing, but it still has a large aero piece at the back.

It remains to be seen whether this is indeed a speedster take on the track-only raging bull, but whatever we’re dealing with here, the car surely doesn’t look like it could be driven on public roads. Nearly a decade since its launch, the Aventador is still pumping out derivatives, with no signs whatsoever of a successor. Lamborghini is milking the platform for all it’s worth, which isn’t all that surprising considering the Countach, Diablo, and to some extent the Murcielago, all had long lives.