No word about the full-fat N model, but we know it's coming.
Say what you will about the Kona, but you give credit to Hyundai for having the courage to come out with such a bold design. The little crossover is about to get a nip and tuck to avoid a midlife crisis, and today the South Korean brand is providing a first look at what the 2021 model year has in tow for the funky CUV.
The full-LED split headlights are sharper than before in both upper and lower clusters, and even the regular Kona appears to have a sportier-looking front bumper. Step up to the N Line and there’s a mesh grille design, beefier air intakes, and three “nostrils” reminiscent of those little air intakes Audi installs on the A1 Sportback. We’re hoping those are actually functional and not just for show, but we might be in for a disappointment what with the recent trend of faux design elements.
Another difference between the normal and the N Line is the placement of the Hyundai badge. It’s located at the top of the bumper, flanked by the headlights, on the standard Kona whereas the spicy version has the badge front and center on the grille. By the looks of it, the normal model is going to eschew the thin horizontal slot of the pre-facelift model where it’s located between the grille and hood.
That is all Hyundai is willing to reveal for the time being, with the press release only mentioning the redesigned front skid plate lends the crossover an “armored appearance.” More details regarding the design will be disclosed in the following weeks, but there’s still no word about the fully-fledged Kona N. It’s unclear it will be revealed alongside the lesser trims or the performance derivative will arrive at a later date.
When it does eventually come, expect the Kona N to offer 275 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine working together with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. As for the warm N Line teased here, logic tells us it will get the same 201-hp 1.6-liter engine as the recently introduced Elantra N Line.
