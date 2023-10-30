Hyundai makes sure people notice the Kona Jayde Concept at this year's SEMA Show by giving the crossover an eye-catching color scheme. Beyond the appearance, the company also outfits the machine with a bevy of accessories.

Despite naming the concept Jayde, Hyundai says the wrap over the body isn’t actually jade in color but rather, it’s robin's egg blue. Hyundai complements the Kona's bright shade with black accents on the bumpers, fender cladding, and window trim. The company Air Design contributes to the exterior aesthetics with an aggressive front lip, side sills featuring metallic inserts, and a rear spoiler. The Jayde rides on custom one-piece HRE 520M wheels with a brushed-black finish.

Gallery: Hyundai Kona Jayde Concept For 2023 SEMA Show

5 Photos

The crossover also gains a Thule Pulse Alpine cargo box with a glossy black finish on the roof. A Thule Epos bike rack attaches to the rear hitch, and a Vintage Electric Rally e-bike with a matching robin's egg blue frame mounts back there. Hyundai pitches the bicycle as a last-mile solution where someone can park and then ride the last bit of the journey to the destination.

The only mechanical change for the Jayde is a set of Eibach lowering springs that lower the ride height by 2.0 inches.

Hyundai gives this Kona concept a colorful, custom cabin. The Recaro Sportster CS seats feature plaid center sections with a color scheme that includes the robin's egg blue hue from the exterior. The bolsters are white leather. The Jayde would be perfect for people on the go because it comes with a Scosche PowerUp 32K portable charger with a 116.8-watt-hour battery and an InVert 200 DC-to-AC adapter with three outlets.

The second-generation Hyundai Kona debuted for the 2024 model year in the United States. It launches with two engines: a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter and a 195-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter mill. There's also the Electric variant with a 65.4-kWh battery providing 260 miles of EPA-estimated range. A 48.6-kWh pack is also available.

Take a detailed tour of the Kona Electric in the video below.