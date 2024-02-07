This just in: SUVs are popular. But with new vehicle prices at record highs, are there any new affordable SUVs still out there? That depends on your definition of "affordable." With an average listed price of around $24,000, these SUVs are essentially half the cost of a typical new car.

As you might expect, Hyundai and Kia are the top dogs, but you might be surprised by a few brands here. General Motors has a major presence with multiple vehicles from Chevrolet and Buick, but there’s one Detroit brand conspicuously absent in the group. With all the figures added up, Ford has nothing for SUV shoppers in the sub-$30,000 price range.

Here are the least-expensive SUVs in America for 2024, going from priciest to cheapest. All prices include destination charges, which largely fall in the $1,350 range. Buick and Chevy have the lowest fees at $1,095, while Jeep leads the group at $1,595.

Fuel Economy: 29 MPG

A next-generation Forester is coming in 2025, so deals on outgoing 2024 model could knock a bit off that $28,440 starting price. The base model offers a hefty 8.7 inches of ground clearance, standard-issue EyeSight driver assist tech, and being a Subie, all-wheel drive is part of the package. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine generates 182 horsepower.

Fuel Economy: 48 MPG

If frugality on the price and at the pump is important, say hello to the Niro Hybrid. It’s the only hybrid SUV on the list, and as you might expect, it delivers the best fuel economy by a wide margin. It’s also a relatively new model, debuting its second generation for the 2023 model year. At this price you get a 139-horsepower 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain turning the front wheels, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, and a plethora of driver assists including emergency braking, blind spot detection, and more.

Fuel Economy: 28 MPG

As with the Forester, Chevrolet has a next-gen Equinox coming for 2025 that’s a bit bigger and has more tech. It will likely be more expensive too, but opting for the current model gets you a 175-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels through a six-speed automatic. Inside there’s a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and notable driver assists include auto emergency braking, a rear camera, and lane-keep assist.

Fuel Economy: 26 MPG

Mitsubishi has two SUVs under $30,000, starting with the Eclipse Cross. The base ES trim pairs a 152-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter engine with a CVT and standard-issue all-wheel drive. An 8.0-inch touchscreen, auto emergency braking, and lane-departure warnings are also standard, and you get LED headlights/taillights in the base trim, too.

Fuel Economy: 27 MPG

If power is what you seek, the Compass is your choice. It’s the only vehicle in this price range to offer 200 horsepower, courtesy of its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill. All-wheel drive is standard, turning 17-inch aluminum wheels. There’s a large 10.1-inch touchscreen inside, but the Compass is slim on standard-issue assists. Aside from common features like anti-lock brakes and stability control, blind-spot warning and forward collision mitigation are the only notable systems offered at the base price.

Fuel Economy: 30 MPG

The first of two inexpensive Buicks in this group, you’ll find a button-rich interior in the Encore GX with an 8.0-inch touchscreen perched in the middle. It features a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine in base trim, driving just the front wheels with a CVT. Notable driver assists include automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and a rear view camera.

Fuel Economy: 29 MPG

A couple of grand below the Forester in Subaru’s lineup is the smaller, arguably better-looking Crosstrek. It matches the Forester in ride height, offers the same EyeSight driver assist tech, and drives all four wheels but there’s a bit less power under the hood with a 2.0-liter engine making 152 horsepower.

Fuel Economy: 29 MPG

Those seeking a sporty crossover might be tempted by the CX-30. Its sleek shape hides a 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder, providing enough power to be entertaining. AWD is standard, as is an 8.8-inch touchscreen set in a minimalist cabin. It comes with a healthy suite of driver assists, including lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alerts, auto emergency braking, and more.

Fuel Economy: 28 MPG

The least expensive Honda SUV checks in with 158 horsepower driving the front wheels (AWD is available for an extra $1,500.) The base model rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels for a snazzy flavor, and it has arguably the best-looking interior in the small SUV segment. Honda also installed a full suite of driver assists, including hill-descent control.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

Refreshed for 2024, the Seltos has standard AWD and a 146-horsepower 2.0L four-cylinder that’s pretty good on gas. It looks neat, too, riding on 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior is a digital affair with an 8.0-inch center screen and a 4.2-inch driver display, and you get standard auto emergency braking with lane-keep assist to help you stay out of trouble.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

The Kona also has a new look for 2024, and with it comes some impressive standard gear for the price. A 12.3-inch center display melds with a digital driver screen to create a clean-looking cockpit. The base 2.0-liter engine with 146 horsepower isn’t bad either, and outside you get 17-inch aluminum wheels and LED lights. Driver assists are plentiful, including rear cross-traffic alert and blind spot monitoring with auto braking and lane-keep assist for the primary systems.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

Fans of German vehicles, this is your only choice for a sub-$30,000 SUV. The base Taos runs on a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power the front wheels. Driver assists are on the light side with blind-spot monitoring and auto emergency braking being the standouts. There is a handsome digital cockpit though, with an 8.0-inch driver display and a 6.5-inch center screen.

Fuel Economy: 27 MPG

The cheapest SUV with standard-issue AWD is the Outlander Sport, and it has LED lights to boot. But there are trade-offs for these features. Inside is a small 7.0-inch touchscreen display; driver assists are limited to forward collision mitigation and lane departure warnings, and the base model rides on 16-inch steel wheels. There’s a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood making 148 horsepower, connected to a CVT.

Fuel Economy: 32 MPG

The Corolla Cross debuted for the 2022 model year, and it’s still going strong thanks to a combination of good fuel mileage, decent performance, and a plethora of standard equipment. That includes Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 driver-assist suite, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, and nine airbags throughout the cabin. There’s a 169-horsepower 2.0-liter engine under the hood with a CVT, and while FWD is standard, AWD is optional.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

A fresh update brings good looks and a lovely digital interior to the Trailblazer, offering a standard-issue 11.0-inch touchscreen and a wide range of driver assists. At the base price, you’ll get the smaller turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine good for 137 horsepower, turning the front wheels through a CVT.

Fuel Economy: 30 MPG

Did you know Buick offers a crossover for less than $25,000? The new Envista arrived last year, basically serving as an upscale Chevrolet Trax. The standard digital interior includes an 11.0-inch center screen and an 8.0-inch driver display. The base engine is GM’s turbocharged 1.2-liter three-pot (same as the Encore, Chevy Trailblazer, and the soon-to-come Chevy Trax), powering only the front wheels. As for assist systems, it’s middle-of-the-road with auto emergency braking, lane-keep and departure warnings, and a rear camera.

Fuel Economy: 33 MPG

The Kicks looks sporty, but you only get 122 horsepower from the 1.6-liter four-cylinder. It’s exclusively FWD regardless of trim, but what it lacks in performance is offset by features. Even in the base S trim you get a wide assortment of driver assists including rear cross-traffic alert, auto braking front and rear, and lane departure warnings among others. The infotainment system with a 7.0-inch screen has Siri Eyes Free and is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ready. And with a combined 33 MPG rating, it’s the most frugal non-hybrid cheap SUV available in the US.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

The Soul received a modest refresh for the 2023 model year. Offering more of a hatchback vibe compared to the larger Seltos, you get the same 2.0-liter engine making 146 horsepoewr driving the front wheels. There’s an 8.0-inch touchscreen in the middle, and for assists, there’s emergency braking and lane-keep tech amid the standard-issue equipment.

Fuel Economy: 30 MPG

Handsome on the outside following its recent refresh, the Trax gives budget-minded buyers a sharp subcompact SUV with modest power thanks to the 137-horsepower turbocharged 1.2-liter engine. The base trim includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen, though it’s a bit light on driver assists with auto emergency braking and lane keep assist being the primary features.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

The tiny Venue is the only SUV in America with a base price under $20,000 – $19,800 to be exact, though the destination charge takes it to just over $21,000. At that price, you get a modest 1.6L four-cylinder engine making 121 hp, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and a nice array of driver-assist technology. It won’t rock the world, but at the same time, it won’t rock your bank account.

Cheapest SUVs Of 2024