The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour on Thursdays at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific) is where we have a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you happen to be reading this after the live broadcast has ended, you can also find the audio version of TCHH on all of your favorite streaming platforms, first thing every Monday morning.

Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, Senior Editor Jeff Perez, and Senior Editor Brett T. Evans are on the show this week.

Going alphabetically by automaker, an Audi S8 is Evans' garage this week. The sporty, luxury sedan received a refresh for the 2022 model year. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 563 horsepower. The redesign includes new headlights that feature 1.3 million micromirrors for controlling the digital matrix function.

Perez is driving the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. It's one the brand's Last Call models. This particular one pays tribute to a 1970 Dodge Challenger with a 426 Hemi V8 that street racer from Detroit's Woodward Avenue in the 1970s. The vehicle starts as a Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and the powertrain upgrade takes the output to 807 hp. The brand is making just 300 of them.

Finally, Turkus has a Honda CR-V Hybrid. The new model is 2.7 inches longer, and the wheelbase is 1.6 inches broader. Inside, there's a 7-inch digital instrument panel and 9-inch infotainment screen.

A major reason we do the Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. Join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.