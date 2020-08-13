For many years, the Mercedes G-Class was all about off-road prowess, but then AMG and aftermarket specialists got their hands on the reputable SUV to extract more on-road performance. We’ve seen our fair share of impressively quick G-Wagens, but this one takes the proverbial cake. How does AMG GT R acceleration sound in a vehicle that weighs more than 2.5 tons? That’s right – Posaidon’s G63 does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in merely 3.6 seconds.

With its twin-turbo V8, the standard G63 certainly isn’t lacking in the power department as it packs a healthy 585 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) straight from the factory. Posaidon fiddled with the 4.0-liter engine and managed to take output to a staggering 940 hp and a mountain-moving 1,278 Newton-meters (943 pound-feet) of torque.

Squeezing out so much power over the standard V8 wasn’t easy, but the tuner swapped out the original turbochargers for a custom pair and also installed a new exhaust system. Posaidon spent some time tweaking the cylinder heads, intake, and cooling, but the ace up the G63’s sleeve is in the cargo area. That’s where the additional tank was installed to feed the water/methanol injection system for extra boost pressure to reach those spectacular horsepower and torque figures.

It goes without saying the tuner also had to fiddle with the ECU by optimizing the software in order to get along with the immense output increase. Speaking of software, the top speed is electronically governed to 174 mph (280 km/h), which is mighty impressive for a vehicle with the drag coefficient of a brick.

With great power comes great responsibility, therefore Posaidon had to install an AMG set of beefy carbon-ceramic brakes that not only improve braking but also shave off some weight compared to traditional discs. Rounding off the changes, the modified hood with carbon fiber inlets offers better engine ventilation and a more aggressive look.