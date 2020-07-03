Big taxes on vehicles with large engines corroborated with high fuel prices make American muscle cars a tough sell in Europe. You rarely see one on the Old Continent, save for the Ford Mustang thanks to its not-so-muscular EcoBoost 2.3-liter engine. The vast majority of muscle cars born in North America are not directly sold on Euro shores, but there are a few companies that ship them over for the right price.

It’s the reason why every now and then, a European tuner decides to shift its attention towards a big-engined performance car born in the U.S. of A. The latest example comes from Germany, specifically from Nordhorn located next to the border with The Netherlands. NAP Sportauspuff Manufaktur GmbH worked its magic on a Dodge Challenger by giving it a series of upgrades inside and out.

The first order of business was to slap on a multitude of carbon fiber bits they say “add a touch of elegance to the dark muscle car.” We’re not so sure about that, but the Challenger with its prominent front spoiler lip and trunk lid spoiler does look bad to the bone. NAP also swapped out the standard wheels for an aftermarket 22-inch set from Vossen with an intricate “Y” theme and chunky 305/25 R22 tires.

A coilover suspension brings the Dodge closer to the road by 40 millimeters (1.57 inches) for a more aggressive stance, further enhanced by the carbon fiber side skirts and lower rear insert. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the menacing quad exhaust system reminiscent of a jet engine and finished in bronze to match the wheels.

Gallery: Dodge Challenger tuned by NAP

14 Photos

NAP also spent some time tweaking the interior as the cabin has been bathed in leather and Alcantara. To continue the carbon fiber theme started on the outside, the lightweight yet extremely sturdy material has also been used around the instrument cluster and for the center console. You’ll also find it on the steering wheel and even on the gear shift lever for the six-speed manual.

Importing a Dodge Challenger and throwing all of these upgrades at it certainly doesn’t come cheap, but you’ll have a performance car Europeans rarely get to see, especially with these mods.