The Nissan GT-R is getting pretty old, but it still offers impressive performance. Plus, it's twin-turbo V6 engine responds very well to modifications. Want proof? Total Car Concept has a tuned car with over 1,600 horsepower when running on ethanol or about 1,400 hp on gasoline, and it hits an unrestricted section of the autobahn in this video.

Total Car Concept's GT-R looks fairly stock from the outside. It wears a carbon-fiber Nismo body kit that gives the car a somewhat more aggressive appearance but remains subtle. The rear wing is currently absent because a new part is coming. Other than some extra carbon fiber trim, the interior is unaltered.

The real magic is under the hood. Total Car Concept fits parts like different cams, new turbos, revised computer turning, a heavy-duty intercooler, and custom exhaust. A strengthened transmission can handle the huge increase in power.

Gallery: 1,400-HP Nissan GT-R Video

13 Photos

Other than a somewhat raw sound at startup, the GT-R is also fairly subdued on the road – until you put the accelerator down. The car is able to go from 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) to 124 mph (200 kph) in a mere 3.5 seconds. For comparison, a 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary edition goes from 0-60 mph (96 kph) in 3.2 seconds.

It's not easy to see the speedometer in this video, but according to the AutoTopNL channel's description, the car hits 209 mph (337 kph). The clip makes achieving this ludicrous speed seem effortless.

While Nissan claims that a new GT-R is going to happen, it doesn't appear in the video that showcases what the automaker intends to debut in the next 18 months. As part of the company's cost-cutting plan, the GT-R, in addition to the 370Z, might be even leaving the European market.