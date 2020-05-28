About 12 years since launching the 370Z, Nissan is finally announcing a replacement model is on its way. We’ve seen the fan renderings, read the rumors, so it’s only natural we’re now getting an official confirmation the Z sports car will live to see another generation. Published on the company’s YouTube account, the video previews an assortment of all-new models scheduled to be launched in the following period.

As per the company’s plan to turn its fortunes around, Nissan will introduce 12 models in the next 18 months. Thankfully, one of them is going to be the 370Z successor, as briefly teased at the 0:30 mark in the video attached below. The video’s title is “NISSAN NEXT: From A to Z,” hence why it kicks off with the production version of the Ariya and ends with the hotly anticipated sports car.

Gallery: Nissan 12 new models teasers

15 Photos

By the looks of it, the other models teased in the video are future versions of the Armada, Frontier, Kicks, Murano, Navara, Note, Pathfinder, Qashqai, Rogue, and Terra. One glaring omission is the GT-R, which leads us to believe the R36 won’t be coming out anytime soon despite the current-gen model being even older than the Z.

Details about the 370Z successor have not been provided by Nissan, but rumors persist it’s going to be called the 400Z. Allegedly, it’ll borrow the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, good for at least 400 horsepower or even closer to 500 hp. It should stick to its rear-wheel-drive roots and offer both a stick shift and an automatic to please both worlds.

The endless rumors about the new Z adopting a retro design are beginning to make sense as we’re getting a 240Z vibe from the heavily sloped roofline and the prominent rear wheel arches. It appears to have a much larger front grille than the current model, along with redesigned rounder LED headlights eschewing the boomerang shape of the 370Z.