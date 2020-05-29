Back in March, images of the China-only Buick Envision S leaked online, showing off a stunning and sleek redesign for the crossover. Today, Buick announced the new Envision would arrive in the US for the 2021 model year. It’s bringing with it a new design and a plethora of both standard and available safety technologies. It’s a significant upgrade to the crossover’s appearance.

While Buick excited us with the announcement, it does disappoint with the lack of details. What we do know is that a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder will pair with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Buck didn’t disclose the mill’s output, though. That, along with information about the Avenir trim, a first for the Envision, will come later this year, says the automaker. The undisclosed engine will power a crossover that’s both lower and wider in size than the current model, which uses either a turbo 2.0-liter making 252 horsepower (187 kilowatts) or a 197-hp (146-kW) 2.5-liter mill.

The upgraded looks come with plenty of tech, too. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear park assist, forward collision alert, and more. Those who want even more safety can tick off the rear cross-traffic alert, a head-up display, HD Surround Vision, front park assist, and a few more upgrades.

If the exterior is any indicator, we should expect an upgraded interior, too, though Buick hasn’t released any photos of it. The automaker says the 2021 Envision will offer Buick’s first 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which has Amazon Alexa built right in, while also offering both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Buick says the 2021 Envision will arrive early next year, and it should be better suited to compete against its rivals. The 2020 Buick Envision starts at $33,500, but customers should expect the 2021 model to get a price increase. Expect more information, and hopefully pricing, later this year.