Another large recall from Detroit automakers was announced today by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This time, General Motors is the source with an issue affecting daytime running lamps on at least one vehicle from each of its four brands. Fortunately, it's a minor issue that, in theory, should be an easy fix.

To make a short story shorter, daytime running lights might not shut off on certain Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles when the headlights are turned on. In its recall notice on the issue, GM doesn't mention any potential damage that could occur as a direct result of the lights staying on. However, glare from both headlights and daytime lamps being on at the same time could reduce visibility, increasing the chance of a collision. Having both sets of lights on is also a violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108. GM doesn't mention any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

All total, 740,108 vehicles are included in the recall. That includes such popular vehicles as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade. The Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4, and CT5 models are also included.

Here's a complete breakdown of the recall, including model years and the number of vehicles affected.

Make/Model Model Year(s) Units Affected Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2022-2023 170,248 Chevrolet Suburban 2022-2023 57,503 Chevrolet Tahoe 2022-2023 104,806 GMC Sierra 1500 2022-2023 115,885 GMC Yukon / Yukon XL 2022-2023 93,457 Cadillac Escalade / Escalade ESV 2022-2023 44,052 Cadillac CT4 2020-2023 24,697 Cadillac CT5 2020-2023 43,510 Buick Envision 2021-2023 85,950

The problem stems not from any hardware issue, but an apparent software bug in the body control module. A GM controls engineer uncovered the glitch, leading to a wider investigation that prompted the recall. Being software-related, GM says the fix is an update to the software, which can take place at dealerships or through an over-the-air update on vehicles equipped with such capability. GM will begin contacting owners of affected vehicles through the mail, starting January 23.

This is an extension of a previous GM recall for the same problem issued in early November. That recall (22V-827) affected 338,725 Suburbans, Tahoes, Yukons, and Escalades.