General Motors will attempt to resurrect the spirit of the Hummer in an effort to cash in on that sweet, sweet nostalgia. However, the off-roader will most likely take the shape of an all-electric truck rather than the boxy SUV bodystyle of its V8 predecessor. Not interested? Here’s something that might be what you are looking for.

A new ad on eBay lists a military-spec Hummer with just 901 miles on the odometer and interesting extra equipment. It’s been recently resprayed and features a heavy-duty chassis and suspension for heavy off-road challenges. The rig includes everything from gun shields, gun mounts, and tools to LED lights, and even a custom stereo system and a reverse camera. You can even get kevlar seats at an extra cost.

Gallery: Military-spec 2002 Hummer H1 for sale

24 Photos

According to the seller, it was built in 2002 and has the newer 6.5-liter V8 turbodiesel mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox. This means you’ll have 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 380 pound-feet (515 Newton-meters) of torque on tap, which should be enough for the army SUV to do 80 miles per hour (129 kilometers per hour) “easily.”

The vehicle was built and restored by Hummerkingz, a company that’s focused on restorations and customizations on all kinds of Hummers. Yes, basically, you can have a custom Humvee in any color and specification these days as long as you are ready to pay for it

Speaking of money, the asking price for this military-spec Hummer is $52,500 but the price is negotiable judging by the Make Offer button available in the ad. You’ll have to make a $500 deposit via PayPal within 24 hours of the bidding’s end. Is it worth it? We say - hell yes!