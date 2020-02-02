Hummer revival rumors have been swirling since 2014. Seriously. But following a not-so-brief nine-year hiatus, the iconic SUV nameplate finally returns – this time in the form of a GMC-badged, fully electric truck. Unfortunately, we don't know all the details yet as the company is keeping some key facts under cover until May. But there are a few key points you should know.

We know that the GMC Hummer EV will have more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and a reported 11,500 pound-feet (15,590 Newton-meters) of axle torque. That means the truck should be able to hit 60 miles per hour in about 3.0 seconds. The new Hummer also promises to be on- and off-road-ready, as well as built here in the U.S. The EV will call GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant home.

The GMC Hummer EV debuts in full on May 20, 2020, and goes on sale the following fall. But we should know more about the upcoming truck in just a few months.

What Is It?

If the namesake isn't self-explanatory, this is GM's revival attempt of the Hummer brand in an effort to cash in on that sweet, sweet nostalgia. Only this time the name Hummer succeeds GMC branding, and rather than a brawny V8 underhood, this version uses a battery pack(s) instead.

GMC promises a "truck." But whether that means a brawny SUV-type vehicle, a traditional pickup, or something in-between (please be the Hummer HX concept) remains unclear. What we do know is that it will be capable both on the road and off of it, like most GMC products. And with GMC ensuring a rugged AT4 option for every vehicle in its lineup, an even tougher Hummer is entirely possible.

What Does It Look Like?

Our only glimpse at the new Hummer comes by way of the lone teaser image pictured here. GMC released that image ahead of the Super Bowl, and in it, we see a six-slat grille (like ones on the H2 and H3) with each letter of the word "HUMMER" emblazoned within it. The grille itself is illuminated, and blends with the squared LED headlights.

Lower down on the image there's a large vent opening, a "GMC" badge located top right, and a strong set of front fenders flares. We assume a skid plate is also hiding underneath those elements. There are also some unique lighting elements, both on the hood and roof, that are distinguishable within the image.

For the time being, we've rendered our own guess at what the front end of the Hummer EV and its body may look like. We've imagined something that's akin to a Hummer truck with GMC styling cues, wearing the face that's visible in the official teaser.

Even though GMC calls it a "truck," we're not sure the new Hummer will be a traditional pickup. Our hope is that it resembles something similar to the Hummer HX concept from 2008. Hey, we can dream.

What’s Under The Hood?

Sorry, Hummer faithful, this one won't have a V8. GMC's Hummer will be fully electric and offer as much as 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of axle torque (that number is a bit misleading, but that's what the company is quoting). GMC says the Hummer EV should be able to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.0 seconds, which would make it quicker than many supercars.

Unfortunately, GMC hasn't provided specifics on things like battery capacity, motors, or charging time. Those details should appear closer to the Hummer's official debut in a few months. But given its "off-road capabilities," expect an all-wheel-drive system and at least two electric motors – one on the front axle and another in the rear.

Where Will It Be Built?

GMC will build the new Hummer EV in the U.S., at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. This corresponds with reports that suggest GM will build the new Hummer EV alongside the upcoming Cadillac Escalade. Though, Cadillac hasn't confirmed Escalade for production in Detroit just yet.

How Much Will It Cost?

GMC provided no clues as to how much the Hummer EV might cost. But let's speculate. The upcoming Rivian R1T pickup will cost less than $69,000. The Tesla Cybertruck will be a bit more affordable, asking near $40,000. And the current gas-powered GMC Sierra pickup costs about $30,000 to start but goes as high as $54,700 for the fancier Denali model.

A safe estimate would put the GMC Hummer EV at about $70,000. Considering GMC is the world's "only premium truck brand," expect a premium price tag. Denali and AT4 models (if they happen) would probably be a bit more expensive.

When Will We See It?

GMC will tease the Hummer EV this Sunday in a commercial during the Super Bowl. But we won’t see the final product until May 20, 2020, and it won’t go on sale until the fall of 2021.