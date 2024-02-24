The UAZ 469 is a compact SUV from Russia that dates back to 1971, still sold today as a car called the Hunter. This video from Russian YouTube channel Garage 54 challenges this little rig against a Hummer H2 through a muddy forest with big water puddles to see which one handles the challenging terrain better.

The first challenge for this pair of very different SUVs is to climb up a hill on a muddy trail. This task is more arduous than it sounds, as traction is at a premium. The UAZ is able to get along until the transfer case pops out of low range, causing the vehicle to slide backward. Eventually the driver is able to get up the hill despite the mechanical trouble, though.

The H2 is much bigger than the UAZ, and has a more challenging time going up the hill. At one point, all four tires begin to spin as the SUV sits in place. It's only after steering to the side of the path where there's less mud does the Hummer get enough traction to get up the path.

As the video progresses, the SUVs get deeper into the woods. The H2 gets stuck at one point, and the UAZ has to pull it free.

The UAZ is like a little billy goat in these conditions, as it can seemingly go anywhere. Meanwhile, the Hummer driver is getting shaken around violently while following the Russian SUV. The American model keeps up, though, so it's not like it's totally useless out in the mud. We'd call the result a draw, but in these specific conditions, we'd rather be behind the wheel of the UAZ.

The UAZ 469 (pictured below) served in the Russian military as a transport vehicle, radio car, ambulance, and more. There was also a civilian version. The original iteration used a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 71 horsepower that could run on gasoline as low as 72 octane. The powerplant hooked up to a four-speed manual gearbox with a two-speed transfer case and four-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the Hummer H2 is a more familiar SUV to folks in the United States. The model rode on a modified version of the GMT820 platform, which was also underneath the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe, and GMC Yukon. Production ran from the 2003 through 2009 model years. Power initially came from a 6.0-liter V8 making 325 hp and 365 pound-feet of torque. For 2008 and 2009, GM switched to a 6.2-liter V8 producing 393 hp and 415 lb-ft. The refresh also added a six-speed automatic gearbox to replace the earlier four-speed unit.