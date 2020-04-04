Hyundai Motor Company has extended the all vehicle warranties that are set to expire during the coronavirus crisis. Even better, the vehicle warranty extension applies to all Hyundai vehicles worldwide, which, according to the company, accounts for more than 1.21 million cars in 175 countries.

In the U.S., both 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty will be extended to June 30, 2020 if they're expiring between March and June 2020.

Likewise, Hyundai vehicles worldwide with original warranties expiring between March and June 2020 will get an extension for up to three months. Do note, however, that the warranty extension can vary between countries.

As of this writing, there have been 1,097,909 recorded coronavirus cases worldwide, 225,942 of which has already recovered while the death toll is at 59,131. The United States alone has recorded 276,849 cases as of today, which is one of the highest tallies of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

With these numbers, it's important that people should observe social distancing and quarantine. Basically, it's better to stay at home so you won't catch the disease or even unintentionally spread the virus.

Automakers understand this risk, that's why most of them have already closed their showrooms globally. But what about vehicle servicing? Some car brands like Hyundai opted to keep their vehicle service bays open as it is considered as an essential service.

However, if you're anxious to visit your dealership to have your car serviced during this time, you can stop worrying – at least if you're a Hyundai vehicle owner.