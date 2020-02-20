The DS brand has a new teaser for an upcoming sedan that debuts on February 24. The company's images don't show us much, but judging by what's visible here, we believe this premium sedan in this video is either the new DS8 or DS9.

The sedan has a broad, pentagonal grille and narrow LED headlights. There are also skinny, vertical lights on each side. At the back, there are heavily creased lines and taillights with a diamond-shaped pattern for the lamps. Spy shots indicate that it's quite a big sedan with large doors and a sleek roofline.

The teasers and earlier spy shots don't provide a look at the sedan's cabin. The model is supposed to compete against vehicles like the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series, so it needs to offer luxurious materials to keep up. There should be some high-tech amenities, too, like self-driving assistance and massaging seats.

The DS8 or DS9 reportedly uses Peugeot-Citroën's EMP2 platform that's already the underpinnings for the Peugeot 508. The available powertrains would reportedly include a plug-in hybrid using a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. A similar system on the DS7 Crossback E-Tense offers a total output of 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters).

DS plans to electrify its lineup after 2025, including offering a full EV. Since the brand now belongs to the newly merged FCA-PSA, there's at least a tiny chance of DS vehicles coming to the United States, although this seems unlikely anytime soon. Before that, the sedan would be available in places like Europe and China. Following the debut, expect sales in some markets to begin before the end of the year.