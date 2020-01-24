The fact the owner has been shifting his own gears for 1.3 million miles makes it even better.

We’ve heard many stories about vehicles with more than one million miles on the odometer but most of these machines barely have any original components still in use. Like this first-gen diesel-powered Volkswagen Touareg, which still looks shiny but runs its second engine since new. But there are also mileage heroes like the 2000 Ford Super Duty from the video above that still use their original engine and transmission.

Gallery: 2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles

2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles
4 Photos
2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles 2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles 2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles 2000 Ford Super Duty with 1.3 million miles

Meet John Freeland from Texas, an 80-year-old man with an 8th-degree black belt who “still breaks concrete,” the owner of the white truck that currently has 1.3 million miles on the odometer and still runs strong as an everyday vehicle. Of course, such high mileage requires replacement of many hoses, starters, alternators, batteries, and others, but the big news is that the pickup has its original 7.3-liter V8 diesel engine mated to the factory manual transmission.

Yes, you read that right - this Super Duty features a manual gearbox, which got just a new clutch and pressure plate at some point. The rear axle and suspension are stock, too, and look “exceptionally for a 20-year-old truck with 1.3 million miles on it,” as Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk says.

Mileage Heroes:

456000 miles later rare vw touareg v10 tdi is still trucking 456,000 Miles Later, Rare VW Touareg V10 TDI Is Still Trucking
second toyota tundra 1 million miles Built Toyota Tough: Second Tundra Truck Hits 1 Million Miles
gm truck one million miles These Two GM Trucks Have Over 1.5 Million Miles Between Them
toyota trades new tundra for one with million miles Toyota Trades New Tundra For One With A Million Miles

Freeland had a career as a hotshot driver and kept paper records of where he drove, how much fuel he used, and where he was when he hit the million-mile mark. He has quite interesting stories to share with you and some lessons to teach you about maintenance. Or, simply put, proper maintenance, preferably with original parts, goes a long way. Watch the video and enjoy it.

Source: Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk