We’ve heard many stories about vehicles with more than one million miles on the odometer but most of these machines barely have any original components still in use. Like this first-gen diesel-powered Volkswagen Touareg, which still looks shiny but runs its second engine since new. But there are also mileage heroes like the 2000 Ford Super Duty from the video above that still use their original engine and transmission.

Meet John Freeland from Texas, an 80-year-old man with an 8th-degree black belt who “still breaks concrete,” the owner of the white truck that currently has 1.3 million miles on the odometer and still runs strong as an everyday vehicle. Of course, such high mileage requires replacement of many hoses, starters, alternators, batteries, and others, but the big news is that the pickup has its original 7.3-liter V8 diesel engine mated to the factory manual transmission.

Yes, you read that right - this Super Duty features a manual gearbox, which got just a new clutch and pressure plate at some point. The rear axle and suspension are stock, too, and look “exceptionally for a 20-year-old truck with 1.3 million miles on it,” as Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk says.

Freeland had a career as a hotshot driver and kept paper records of where he drove, how much fuel he used, and where he was when he hit the million-mile mark. He has quite interesting stories to share with you and some lessons to teach you about maintenance. Or, simply put, proper maintenance, preferably with original parts, goes a long way. Watch the video and enjoy it.