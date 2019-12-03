If there’s one vehicle synonymous with Hennessey, it’s the Chevrolet Corvette. That relationship is poised to continue in a big way, with Hennessey announcing today that it will offer modified versions of the new mid-engine Corvette with up to 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts). Other less radical options for Corvette buyers will also be offered, but either way you slice it, Hennessey seems ready to rock with the new supercar.

"We expect the new C8 Corvette to be an excellent platform from which our clients can further personalize their cars, which obviously includes adding more power and performance,” said company founder John Hennessey. “Over the past several months we have had hundreds of inquiries from C8 buyers wanting to know what we will be offering for the new Corvette. Thus, we created an online questionnaire and have received over 250 completed forms and getting more every day. The customers are telling us what they want and big surprise – they want more power.”

To that end, Hennessey will initially offer an exhaust system upgrade that will bring a “slight power increase.” An exact number isn’t mentioned, but from there a supercharger kit will bump the C8 to 700 hp (522 kW). The big tamale will see the Corvette’s current LS2 V8 rebuilt with upgraded internals and crowned with a pair of turbochargers to reach 1,200 hp. An upgraded dual-clutch transmission will shuffle that power exclusively to the rear wheels. Regardless of power, Hennessey will also offer a CarbonAero exterior body kit, upgraded Brembo brakes, adjustable suspension, and special wheel/tire packages.

Reports surfaced prior to the C8’s reveal that the Corvette’s electronics were designed to be tamper-proof, and hence, untunable. The C7 ZR1 had a similar system in place that Hennessey was eventually able to modify. It’s unclear if Hennessey already has the 2020 Corvette’s brain figured out, but we suspect the tuner is eager to offer high-horsepower alternatives before Chevy’s own monster Corvette hit the streets in the coming years.

Current rumors say the new ZR1 will also boast two turbochargers, but it will run the high-rpm DOHC V8 used in the C8.R race car. It will also be electrically assisted and all-wheel-drive, generating an alleged 900 hp (671 kW). Also unconfirmed is the fabled Corvette Zora, which could see production models going beyong the 1,000-hp (746 kW) mark.