“Better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car” – that’s what you’ll find on the dedicated Cybertruck page on Tesla’s website. We’ll have to wait and see about that once production will actually commence towards the end of 2021, and wait some more as the tri-motor version won’t hit the assembly line until late 2022. In the meantime, the EV automaker just about everyone is talking about today has released some videos of its electric pickup featuring an “Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin.”

In the extremely short video above, we can see the nifty electrically operated roll-down cover for the 6.5-foot pickup bed doing its thing. According to Tesla, the “magic tonneau cover is strong enough to stand on.” In one of the official images released by the company, the Cybertruck becomes a camper by pulling back the cover and then fitting a tent over the bed, all the way up to the tip of the roof.

During the official premiere last night in Los Angeles, Elon Musk showed the Cybertruck going up against a Porsche 911 in a drag race very few were expecting to see. Tesla’s head honcho mentioned the video shown in the background was real and not CGI, although he did refer to the 911 as being a current-generation model when it fact it was the previous one, likely a non-Turbo version looking at the hips.

Needless to say, the version chosen by Tesla for the drag race was the range-topping model with a tri-motor setup enabling the pickup to do 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 10.8 seconds. The 911 was allowed to get a head start, but the Cybertruck rapidly took the lead and won. No surprises here.

Also during the live presentation, another video showed the electric truck in a tug of war with a Ford F-150, with Musk joking around the duel took place uphill. The tri-motor Cybertruck will offer a towing capacity of more than 14,000 pounds, while the F-150 featured in the video doesn’t appear to be the beefy Raptor. Needless to say, the new electric Tesla pickup out-pulled the Ford.

Several other clips released on the company’s website and attached below put the spotlight on the truck’s design, but sadly without including the six-seat interior only revealed in a single image.