The Ford Mustang has a historic lineage that spans multiple decades, features hundreds of variations, and amounts to more than 10 million models sold. In the world of muscle cars, it is one of the most successful vehicles to ever do it. But with the future looming, the iconic Pony Car needs to take a dramatic new approach. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is both the first production-bound electric Mustang and the first Mustang crossover. It arrives as a vital stepping stone in Ford's push toward an electrified future, blending capability, performance, and efficiency into a single battery-powered package.

Mach-E For Everyone

So let’s get into the nitty gritty. The Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with two lithium-ion battery pack options: standard range and extended range. The standard-range version uses a 75.7-kilowatt-hour, 288-cell pack, sending power to a large rear motor, while the extended-range option uses a larger 98.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack with 376 cells, sending power to both a motor at the front axle and rear. All that electricity gives the Mustang Mach-E a maximum range of up to 300 miles per charge on certain trim levels when equipped with the optional extended-range battery pack and rear-drive layout.

All-wheel-drive models with the same extended-range batteries will see their range drop to 270 miles. The standard-range model with the smaller battery pack and rear-wheel-drive can cover 230 miles, while the same battery pack driving all four wheels drops that figure to 210 miles.

The only outlier is the Mach-E GT Performance. While the Mach-E GT Performance gets the same extended-range battery-pack and all-wheel-drive layout as the First Edition and Premium models, its performance-oriented approach means its total range drops to 250 miles. Naturally, range varies depending on how you spec it:

Trim Battery Type Drive Type Range Select Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive 230 Miles Select Standard Range All-Wheel Drive 210 Miles California Route 1 Extended Range All-Wheel Drive 300 Miles Premium Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive 230 Miles Premium Standard Range All-Wheel Drive 210 Miles Premium Extended Range Rear-Wheel Drive 300 Miles Premium Extended Range All-Wheel Drive 270 Miles First Edition Extended Range All-Wheel Drive 270 Miles GT Performance Extended Range All-Wheel Drive 250 Miles

The Mustang Mach-E does come in a few different flavors. But consumers can only choose from two options beginning in 2020: Premium and First Edition. The First Edition model comes with the extended range battery pack and all-wheel drive standard, as well as unique visual treatments like red brake calipers, metallic pedal covers, and unique badging. But those hoping to get the least expensive Mach-E will have to wait until 2021, when the base Mach-E Select arrives.

That more affordable model offers a standard-range battery pack and either rear or all-wheel drive. The more-powerful California Route 1 model, which comes exclusively with extended range and all-wheel drive, won’t be available until early 2021 as well. The range-topping Mach-E GT Performance, the most powerful of the group ( for now), doesn't go on sale until later in 2021.

The Mach-E’s range figures are extremely competitive for the class. Not even top-end versions of cars like the Kia Niro EV (239 miles), Jaguar I-Pace (234 miles), or Audi E-Tron (204 miles) offer as much range. The Tesla Model Y, though not in production yet, comes the closest with an identical 300 miles of range on the top end.

Power Up

Ford guarantees its customers access to 75 percent of all charging stations in the U.S. (12,500 stations and 35,000 individual plugs). Though, it’s not proprietary like Tesla’s supercharger network, as Ford contracts out to companies like Chargepoint and EVGo. With the purchase of the Mach-E, buyers get access to said massive charging network using FordPass Charging Network, with the ability to recharge up to 47 miles in just 10 minutes with a maximum 150-kilowatt DC fast charging rate. Though, note that competitors like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 can charge at rates as high as 250-kilowatts.

Of course, Ford also offers a few home solutions, as well. A Ford Mobile Charger comes standard with the purchase of any Mach-E. Plugged into a typical 120-volt outlet, the home charger will trickle out an estimated range of about three miles each hour. Plugging the same Ford Mobile Charger into a more-powerful 240-volt outlet yields up to 22 miles of range each hour. Ford says that this application will charge up to 80 percent of the Mach-E’s pack overnight and makes the most sense for consumers.

But those buyers really wanting to take their charging game to the next level can purchase the optional Ford Connected Charge Station. Plugged into a 240-volt outlet, the higher-powered, 48-amp option adds approximately 32 miles of range each hour to the Mach-E. Ford says this is an easy way to get full charging overnight without utilizing a public station. And more importantly, the company works closely with Amazon services for installation of said chargers.

Dial 'E' For Excitement

Don’t fret, Mustang faithful, performance is still a major part of the Mach-E’s equation. Even with its impressive range and charging capabilities, Ford tells us the Mach-E "still drives like a Mustang." And has the horsepower of one, too.

The most powerful model, the Mach-E GT Performance, produces 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque, giving it the ability to hit 60 miles per hour in about 3.5 seconds. But, as mentioned, that model won’t be available until the spring of 2021. Until then, buyers will have to make do with the next quickest models available in 2020: the Premium and First Edition.

With the extended-range battery pack and all-wheel drive, the Premium and First Edition trims produce up to 332 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. The extended-range California Route 1 (not available until 2021) and Premium models with rear-wheel drive produce 282 hp and 306 lb-ft.

Even the lowliest Mach-E is no slouch. The base Select model with the standard-range battery pack and rear-wheel drive produces 255 hp and 306 lb-ft. Adding all-wheel drive to that same trim bumps the torque figure to 429 lb-ft. The base Select model, though, is the only trim that doesn’t offer an extended-range battery pack.

Confused? Don’t worry, the chart below breaks down the performance figures a bit more clearly:

Trim Battery Type Drive Type Performance Select Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive 255 HP / 306 LB-FT Select Standard Range All-Wheel Drive 255 HP / 417 LB-FT Premium Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive 255 HP / 306 LB-FT Premium Standard Range All-Wheel Drive 255 HP / 417 LB-FT Premium Extended Range Rear-Wheel Drive 282 HP / 306 LB-FT Premium Extended Range All-Wheel Drive 332 HP / 417 LB-FT First Edition Extended Range All-Wheel Drive 332 HP / 417 LB-FT California Route 1 Extended Range Rear-Wheel Drive 282 HP / 306 LB-FT GT Performance Extended Range All-Wheel Drive 459 HP / 612 LB-FT

Athletic Exterior, Upscale Interior

The stretched, revised pony logos on the six-sided grille and trunk lid give away the Mach-E's family ties. But even the angled LED headlights share something in common with the coupe with which it shares its name, as do the tri-bar taillights. Outside of the obvious crossover cues and four-door setup, there are few areas where the Mach-E stands out next to its sibling.

For one, the Mach-E has no door handles. Instead, there are pillar-mounted buttons that pop the doors open upon pressing them, and a pull handle on the front driver and passenger sides. The rear doors, for whatever reason, don't get a pull handle. And the wheels don’t carry over from the coupe, either. Each version of the Mach-E gets its own 18-, 19-, or 20-inch wheel designs

The Mach-E's interior is all new, as well. The animal-free cabin uses high-quality materials like synthetic "Sensico" leather on the seats and steering wheel – a brand-new material for Ford – as well as Premium Black Onyx or Space Gray cloth on the dash and speakers, the latter of which looks ripped from an Amazon Alexa or Google Home unit. The dash, meanwhile, has a shape reminiscent of the first Mustang, which is a neat touch.

A massive 15.5-inch touchscreen sits front and center on the dash, though it does feature a physical volume dial. That large touchscreen is standard throughout the range, as is the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and all-new steering wheel through which to view it. Ford's newest Sync infotainment system is also standard, as is Co-Pilot 360 2.0, Ford's latest active safety suite.

In terms of cargo room, the Mach-E offers a respectable 29.0 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. Fold the rear row, and there's 59.6 cubic feet of room. And because there's no engine up front, the Mach-E has a "frunk," or front trunk, with up to 4.8 cubic feet. Not only is the frunk large enough for a traditional carry-on suitcase and then some, but is lined with a washable material and features a drain. Ford designers note it’s great for tailgating. Cabin space is equally impressive; the Mach-E's 40.5 inches of front headroom with the optional fixed glass roof is best in a class that includes cars like the I-Pace, Niro EV, and E-Tron, as is the 41.7 inches of front legroom.

Availability

The Mach-E goes on sale in 2020 in Premium and First Edition trims only. Select, California Route 1, and GT Performance models won't be available until 2021. Pricing for the Mach-E will range from just above $40,000 to the mid-$60,000s, depending on how it’s spec'd. Ford will release more specific pricing information at a later date. But buyers interested in ordering the Mach-E early can place a $500 refundable reservation deposit on the Ford consumer site right now.