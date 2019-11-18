Many different engines have graced the Ford Mustang throughout its 55-year history, but the pony car's fundamental formula has never changed. Whether there was a four-cylinder, six-cylinder, or a thumping V8 delivering power, it was always a sporty 2+2 coupe with two doors and power going to just the rear wheels. With the new Mustang Mach-E, Ford is rebooting that formula in the hope of capturing the hearts of buyers seeking an exciting family vehicle in the ever-expanding crossover realm. And it's an all-electric affair to boot.

We'll leave such a debate on Ford's decision to name this a Mustang for later discussion. We'll also not dive into all the details of this new EV crossover, because we've covered it head-to-toe in our Mach-E debut article. Being that Ford brands this vehicle as a Mustang, we thought it wise to do a modest comparison between the Mach-E and its existing stablemates to see just how much of a Mustang it really is. Of course there are familiar styling cues, but that alone doesn't make the Mach-E worthy of its badge. What about things like size, and the most important metric in the eyes of enthusiasts, performance?

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

47 Photos

Let’s jump right into the mix with a performance comparison, but first a couple of items of note. Ford only offers estimates on 0-60 times for the Mach-E right now, so those numbers are subject to change. Also, ER stands for extended range in this chart, reflecting different battery options available for various Mach-E models.

Model Horsepower Torque 0-60 MPH Range (in miles) Engine / Motor Mach-E Select 255 (RWD & AWD) 306 lb-ft (RWD) 417 lb-ft (AWD) Low-6-sec. (RWD) Mid-5-sec. (AWD) 230 (RWD) 210 (AWD) Single Electric Motor (RWD) Dual Electric Motors (AWD) Mach-E Premium / First Edition / California Rte 1 255 (RWD & AWD) 282 (ER RWD) 332 (ER AWD) 306 lb-ft (RWD) 417 lb-ft (AWD) Mid-6-sec. (ER RWD) Low-6-sec. (RWD) Mid-5-sec. (AWD) 230 (RWD) 300 (ER RWD) 210 (AWD) 270 (ER AWD) Single Electric Motor (RWD) Dual Electric Motors (AWD) Note: First Edition is AWD only, California Route 1 is RWD only. Mach-E GT 459 (AWD) 612 lb-ft (AWD) Mid-3-sec. (AWD) 235 (ER AWD) Dual Electric Motors (AWD) EcoBoost 310 (RWD) 350 lb-ft (RWD) 4.5 sec. Est. 400 (based on combined MPG) 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 GT 460 (RWD) 420 lb-ft (RWD) 3.9 sec. Est. 305 (based combined MPG) 5.0-liter V8 Shelby GT350 526 (RWD) 429 lb-ft (RWD) 4.0 sec. Est. 256 (based on combined MPG) 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V8 Shelby GT500 760 (RWD) 625 lb-ft (RWD) 3.3 sec. Est. 224 (based on combined MPG) Supercharged 5.2-liter V8

At least when it comes to straight-line performance, the Mach-E doesn’t really live up to the standards of its traditional two-door siblings. A base-model EcoBoost will easily outrun all but the high-end GT model, however, a GT-to-GT showdown would have the gas-burning 5.0 V8 seeing electric taillights. As far as range is concerned, only an extended-range Mach-E with rear-wheel drive can match anything from the fossil fuel team. Still, the performance stats show the Mach-E isn't slow by any means, especially for a four-door crossover with room for cargo and five people – something no standard Mustang could ever accomplish.

Speaking of which, let’s take a look at our second set of numbers. Size-wise, it’s rather interesting to see how this crossover stacks up to traditional Mustangs.

Model Wheelbase Length Width Height Cargo Space Mach-E (all models) 117 inches 186 inches 74 inches 63 inches 29 cubic feet interior, 4.8 cubic feet in front trunk, 59.6 cubic feet with rear seats folded. Mustang Coupe (all models) 107.1 inches 188.3 inches 75.4 inches 54.4 inches 13.5 cubic feet

Here's where the Mach-E's Mustang DNA seems to show through, at least in exterior dimensions. There are certainly some differences, but despite two extra doors and seating for five, the Mach-E's overall length is actually a bit shorter compared to the coupe. It's also just a touch wider, but of course, the big difference is in height. It's more than just added ground clearance though, as this Mustang needs to consider space for its passengers and cargo. Obviously, the Mach-E with its flat floor and extra headroom vastly outshines the traditional Mustang for interior volume. Then again, the traditional Mustang was never concerned with such things.

Like it or not, the four-door Mustang crossover is here. The numbers certainly show some similarities to the classic coupe, and Ford tells us this EV is a fun-to-drive machine as well, even without big power. That assessment will have to wait for a first drive, but the larger question is whether its Mustang branding will help this crossover reach new buyers, or if it will do irreparable damage to the storied nameplate while failing to live up to its own name. With production models not arriving until late 2020, that’s a question we’ll have plenty of time to ponder.