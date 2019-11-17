How much are you willing to spend on a Toyota Supra? If you ask the person who bought the auctioned first production Supra at Barrett-Jackson, that would be $2.1 million, but that's for a charitable cause, mind you.

However, a quarter of that mentioned amount will get you this – a 1998 Toyota Supra A80 in mint condition and now being sold at Carsforsale.com for a whopping $500,000. Actually, 500 grand would give you a dollar change. This puts the previously-auctioned limited edition $176,000 MK4 Supra to shame.

Gallery: 1998 Toyota Supra for $499,999

48 Photos

What makes this Supra so special to have this price tag? Apart from the hype that surrounds the old Supras because of the controversial A90 model, this particular JZA80 Supra is in mint condition and looks like it just rolled off a Toyota showroom in 1998. (On the contrary, this Supra already has 37,257 miles on it.)

So what gives? Apparently, this particular example is said to be one of the 24 Quicksilver Supras that was manufactured in 1998. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, but what sets it apart from other mint Supras is that the vehicle retains all the VIN tags on all of its panels plus its special Quicksilver paint has been verified as the original via a paint meter. This means that this Supra has all original parts, including the paint, sans the lower front lip and valve cover which were color-matched by the owner.

What do you think? Is this Supra worth it? If you think it is, don't hesitate to contact Iconic Coach, the seller.