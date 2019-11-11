Lexus recently took the wraps off the spectacular LF-30 with a purely electric powertrain, but you’re not going to find it at your local dealer anytime soon. That’s because the 536-hp machine will gullwing doors is one of the many EV concepts Toyota’s luxury division has been teasing us with in recent years, but a production-ready electric car with the spindle grille is finally coming.

Come November 22, the first electric Lexus you’ll be able to buy is going to debut at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. If you’re wondering why Lexus, a premium brand traditionally focused on the U.S. market, is choosing to unveil the EV is China rather than North America, it’s because the People’s Republic will be one of the model’s main markets, along with Europe.

The zero-emissions car won’t be displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show that also kicks off November 22 with the first press day because the yet-unnamed EV has been “specifically crafted to suit the needs of audiences in China and Europe.” The succinct press release is accompanied by a sole teaser image showing the word “electric” likely located where you’d normally find “hybrid” on an electrified Lexus available today.

The jury is still out on whether it will be a production version of the 2015 LF-SA small hatchback concept pictured below or an electric equivalent of the UX crossover. Whatever the case may be, although we’re leaning towards the latter, it will use an electric adaptation of an existing platform. For an EV built from the ground up on a dedicated platform, Lexus says we will have to wait until early next decade when the company’s first plug-in hybrid car will also see the light of production day.

By 2025, Lexus wants sales of EVs and PHEVs to surpass those of conventionally powered cars as a result of introducing electrified powertrains across the company’s entire portfolio.