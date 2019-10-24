Hide press release Show press release

2020 PaxPower Jackal: Finally, a real GM Off-Roader!



This Silverado not only rivals the Ford Raptor, It’s arguably better.

Houston, Texas – Since the first-generation Ford Raptor was introduced in 2009, F150 owners have had the

option of purchasing an off-road ready truck that can handle almost anything one can throw at it. The Raptor

not only looks the part with it’s wider fenders and bedsides, but features longer-travel suspension and

performance shocks. This combination has been wildly successful for Ford, selling to both the weekend warrior

crowd and those that are drawn to the aggressive looks and supple on-road ride.

However, those that drive the bowtie brand have not had a Silverado that checks the same performance and

appearance boxes. PaxPower saw a need and decided to do what it does best: build the trucks that the OEMs

won’t! Since its inception, PaxPower has become known for converting 2018+ V8 and PowerStroke F150s into

758-horsepower supercharged and diesel Raptors. PaxPower has built dozens of these Raptor conversions for

customers all over the world and the trucks are now available through several Ford dealerships.

PaxPower took the Raptor recipe and applied it to the new Silverado platform. The resulting truck, the PaxPower

Jackal, comes in various stages, from very capable to Raptor killer! All 3 stages of Jackal consist of quality

appearance, suspension, and performance upgrades from aftermarket industry leaders and GM Performance.

These enhancements ensure that the Jackal will not only stand out from the crowd looks wise, but will handle

even the gnarliest of off-road conditions!

The Jackal upgrade can be performed on any 2019 and newer Silverado, though PaxPower suggests opting for

the larger 6.2L engine (because more power). Complete builds (including base truck) can be purchased through

Chevrolet dealerships with traditional financing on both truck and upgrade. Most customers source the truck

through PaxPower’s Houston dealer partners and have the completed Jackal sent to them after a few week

build.

Appearance is upgraded in all stages with the Jackal functional custom hood and wider body work. Stage 1 has

fender flares that are about 2” wider than stock and painted body color. Stage 2 and 3 take things to a whole

new level in the Silverado world with custom fenders and bedsides that are 3.5” wider per corner! This wider

bodywork cleanly takes the new Silverado’s body lines and brings them out to a dimension typically only seen

on desert race trucks. Stage 2 retains the factory bumpers, while Stage 3 is upgraded even further with Addictive

Desert Designs bumpers and Rigid lighting.

Like the visual upgrades, the suspension progresses throughout the various Jackal stages. All 3 levels feature

suspension components from industry leaders in the off-road world, King Racing Shocks and BajaKits

Performance Suspension. Jackal Stage 1 features an upper control arm from BajaKits along with proven 2.5-

inch diameter King front coilovers and rear shocks with reservoirs. The upper control arms are a CAD designed

and fabricated box design that is both strong and increases wheel travel. The arms also have trophy truck grade

uniball joints instead of the weak stock ball joints.

As with the body modifications, Stage 2 and 3 are where things really get Raptor-like in the suspension

department. These levels boast significantly increased wheel travel and a track width that is 6” wider than the

stock Silverado! Both the wider track and additional travel are from BajaKits upper and lower control arms that

are constructed just like those in the Stage 1, only bigger. These long travel arms are built 3” wider per corner

and accompanied with wider axles, steering links, custom sway bar endlinks, and brake lines.

Stage 2 uses King 2.5” diameter coilovers and shocks with adjuster knobs for ride quality. In the rear, a BajaKits

shackle kit that aids with travel and strength. Stage 3 features the same prerunner style suspension kit as Stage

2, but takes things up a significant level in the coilover/shock department with King 3.0” inch diameter units

with internal bypass. This internal bypass feature allows both a smooth ride on small bumps and serious

dampening on big hits. These King 3.0 coilovers and shocks are vastly superior to the stock Fox shocks found on

the Raptor and are a common upgrade for those Raptors that see actual use in the dirt. Stage 3 also has Deaver

progressive rate leaf springs that provide a significantly softer ride and even more suspension travel.

Performance on all 3 levels is the same and takes the 6.2L from its base 420 to an iconic 442-horsepower. Torque

is similarly raised from 460 to 475 ft/lb. These performance gains are achieved using a GM Performance cold-

air intake, GM Performance dual exhaust, and the GM Performance engine calibration. Considering the new

Silverado’s engine computer is encrypted by GM and not tuneable by the aftermarket, these are essentially the

only upgrades one can do the new GM half-tons. The upside of that, however, is that these performance

upgrades maintain GM’s 5-year/60,000-mile drivetrain warranty.

The Jackal is then finished off with 17” flow forged off-road wheels and Toyo R/T tires. Stage 1 and 2 use large

35x12.5-inch tires and Stage 3 steps up to a massive 37x12.5-inch!

With its off-road capabilities and aggressive looks, the Jackal is unprecedented in the Chevy world and invites

comparison to the industry-leader in this segment, the Ford Raptor. The Raptor has had a decade of no real

half-ton off-road competitors, but the Jackal brings those days to an end! In the speed department, the 442-

horsepower Jackal matches the second-generation Raptor’s 5.7-sec 0-60 time and uses the same high-tech 10-

speed transmission. While performance numbers are similar, it needs to be noted that the Jackal features an

All-American 6.2L V8 and the exhaust note to match! Whereas the Raptor makes its power from a diminutive

3.5L six-cylinder and sports an exhaust note that is candidly shameful for a performance truck.

The three Jackal stages allow customers to tailor appearance and performance to their needs, but also to their

price point. The Stage 1 with its King and BajaKits suspension, Jackal custom hood, fender flares, performance

upgrades, wheels, and tires is $14,950. Stage 2 with the wider and longer travel suspension and wider bodywork

is $24,950. Considering 6.2L Silverados can often be sourced for around $50,000, we believe these Stage 2

Jackal builds compete straight up with Raptor’s in terms of appearance, performance, and it’s roughly $75k price

tag. Stage 3 is an industry first in terms of performance value with it’s top-of-the-line King 3.0 shocks, 37” tires,

custom rear leaf springs, and fabricated bumpers that transform the Jackal’s looks even further.

For more information, please contact PaxPower at www.PaxPower.com or at 832-369-6852. The pictured truck

is a company vehicle and available for media testing.