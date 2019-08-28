Rumors of a Chevy Corvette C8 hybrid have been swirling for months, long before the mid-engine offering debuted last month. A day after the reveal, a member of the Corvette team only stoked the fires of speculation about a hybrid model. Now, a new video from the TFLnow YouTube channel shows two Chevy Corvette C8 prototypes with orange electrical cords sticking out from the front trunk. They’re not subtle at all, the orange cords all but calling attention to themselves against the black and white camouflage.

The video comes as Car and Driver published a report about future Corvette models, including the long-rumored hybrid offering. According to the publication, Chevy will put a powerful electric motor where the front trunk is located. While this will eat up valuable storage space, the motor will power the front wheels, giving the Corvette all-wheel drive. The electric motor will power the front wheels while the twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 will power the rear wheels. It’ll be the top-tier Corvette offering with the rumored Corvette ZR1 using just the twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 to power the rear wheels.

Car and Driver says Chevy will tuck the small battery low in the vehicle’s structure with total system output approaching nearly 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts), but only for brief periods. Chevy will walk a fine line between performance and electrification because the added weight of the hybrid components could hinder performance gains. The publication also notes the car could receive the E-Ray or Zora name.

There’s little doubt the video above will continue to fuel the internet rumor mill. We know a lot about the new 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray, but that’s only one model in a plethora of potential offerings coming from Chevy. The Z06 and ZR1 are possible, and the video above all but confirms the automaker is preparing some sort of electrification for the new Corvette. We’re about to head into auto show season, which gives Chevy plenty of opportunities to surprise us.