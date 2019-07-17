Automotive media from all around the world just can't stop comparing the Tesla Model 3 with performance sedans from different brands. We’ve seen several drag races between the all-electric vehicle from California and six- and eight-cylinder gas-guzzlers from Europe and America. Lovecars is joining the trend with a new comprehensive video comparing the Model 3 with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The video at the top of this page doesn’t include just a drag race. The hosts of the channel speak about how the two cars behave on public roads and also take a look at the technologies in the EV. And while the Giulia QV takes the lead when it comes to driving engagement, the Model 3 hits back on the track.

But let’s take a look at the numbers before we head to the race itself. The Giulia QV is a traditional sports sedan with a 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbo engine at the front, sending 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) to the rear wheels. Against it, the Model 3 puts to use its dual-motor electric powertrain that’s good for more than 400 hp (298 kW) and a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

We have to admit the results of this race might’ve been different if the track wasn’t wet. Even with the slight distraction at the start from Tiff Needell, the rear-wheel-drive Giulia doesn’t stand a chance versus the dual-motor Model 3. At the end of the race, the gap is more than two vehicles long and it would’ve been even bigger if the EV had a good start.

In the end, these are two quite different vehicles. Needell likes that, especially when it’s time to show some drifting skills. That’s where the Alfa wins the hosts’ hearts.