The 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in range-topping Quadrifoglio trim receive visual enhancements as part of a new limited edition series. The Carbon Edition models build upon the recently updated Quadrifoglio family and bring exterior and interior features that are exclusive to this new line.

Starting on the outside, both cars get distinctive carbon-fiber V grilles and mirror caps, gold brake calipers, and black badging. The addition of 19-inch wheels for the Giulia and 21-inch wheels for the Stelvio, in a dark five-hole design, adds an aggressive and sleek stance. Carbon-fiber side sills, unique front and rear fascias, a hood with heat extractors, and an optional exposed carbon-fiber roof for Giulia models round off the visual changes on the outside.

Gallery: 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions

6 Photos

Step inside the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions, and you'll be greeted by the familiar driver-centric cockpit. However, these limited editions feature exclusive red leather sports seats, a departure from the traditional black seats in Quadrifoglio models. Just like on the outside, carbon-fiber accents adorn parts of the dashboard, doors, and center console for a sportier overall atmosphere.

Under the hood, there’s one available engine. Every QV model comes exclusively with Alfa Romeo’s 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged and intercooled V6, which produces 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. As standard, this potent powerplant is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the company’s Q4 AWD system in the Stelvio. Alfa says the top speed is rated at 176 miles per hour for the Stelvio and 191 mph for the Giulia.

The Carbon Editions have Alfa Romeo’s adaptive suspension as part of the standard equipment. The tech-rich chassis continuously assesses road conditions and adjusts shock valves for optimal handling characteristics. Drivers can select their preferred suspension mode through the Alfa Romeo DNA switch on the center console.

"We're excited to offer our North American consumers further customization with the new Alfa Romeo Carbon Edition, which enhances our sporty-Italian style with a unique and head-turning appearance on top of an unrivaled driving experience," Larry Dominique, the head of Alfa Romeo for North America, commented. "This limited edition elevates the passion of Alfa Romeo with a beautifully crafted design combined with the unsurpassed performance from our legendary Quadrifoglio models."

Alfa Romeo will sell the two special edition models exclusively in North America where only 130 units will be available. Alfisti can expect these models to arrive at the brand’s showrooms in the coming months, starting at $84,875 MSRP for the Giulia and $92,275 MSRP for the Stelvio before the mandatory destination fee of $1,595.

Alfa Romeo has been making headlines not only for its impressive performance vehicles but also for its promising financial outlook. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato recently shared promising news about the brand's financial situation, revealing that Alfa Romeo is currently generating more revenue per car than it is spending, painting a positive picture of the company's financial health. To further fuel this growth, Alfa Romeo is expanding its lineup in 2024 with the launch of a small crossover positioned below the Tonale.