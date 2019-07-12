Lexus unveiled a near-production prototype of the LC Convertible during this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and it seems that even more exciting debuts are in the pipeline for the Japanese brand before the end of 2019. During the RX facelift media drive in Costa Rica, we learned the company is going to reveal an all-electric concept model at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in late October.

There’s not much to report about the study itself at this point but we know it’s going to take the shape of a small hatchback with a somewhat radical design language. Lexus hasn’t released a teaser image yet (and we expect to get one in the weeks before the show) but our exclusive drawing here previews what to expect. Well, sort of.

As you can see, the brand’s spindle grille is totally dominating the front fascia and is even blending into the roof through the windshield. A pair of sleek headlights surrounds the grille but the exact shape is not known at the moment. The roofline is sloped at the front and extremely canted at the rear. As Motor1.com’s Senior Editor Greg Fink (who’s the author of the drawing at the top of this page) describes it, it “looks kind of like a shoe.”

Interestingly, the extravagant exterior design will result in a center seating position for the driver. We don’t know the total number of seats in the cabin, but just judging by the size and shape of the EV (should be roughly as large as a BMW i3), there will likely be just three chairs.

Also worth mentioning is that Lexus is working seriously on an all-electric powertrain with motors integrated into the wheel hubs. It’s just a concept for now – and we don’t know whether the Tokyo prototype will feature it, but it’s something the company is committed to.