The folks over at Pacific Coast Auto are killing it with their latest purchase. In a video released just two days ago, the Japan-based exporter of used vehicles is detailing a Toyota Grand HiAce all-wheel-drive camper produced in 2004. It’s super cool for many reasons.

First, a little introduction. The Grand HiAce, a series of more expensive buses based on the HiAce, was sold in several different versions around the world depending on the market. The regular HiAce was mostly sold as a light commercial vehicle but it also had passenger and camper variants. Very reliable vehicles with cheap maintenance powered almost entirely by diesel engines, at least in Europe.

5 Photos

And now about this particular example. Obviously, it’s for the Japanese market and features an extended roof and a factory camper conversion. It was bought at a recent auction and will be delivered to a customer in Canada very soon. Interestingly, this van has a 3.4-liter V6 gasoline engine, which is way more popular in Japan than in Europe.

One of the coolest things about this camper is the way the bed system functions. Each of the three pieces of the bed is folded into the extended roof and slides on small rollers when you want to deploy it. Basically, you’ll spend the night in the upper section of the living area, just above the rear seats.

As a final note, we just want to share the number of different engines available for the HiAce family on the markets where it was sold. The fourth generation of the model had a total of 17 (!) gasoline motors, including six 2.0-liter ones and five 2.2-liter ones, as well as seven diesels. That’s no less than 24 different engines with the largest being a 4.0-liter V8 in some HiAce ambulances.

Source: Pacific Coast Auto on YouTube