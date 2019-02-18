Hide press release Show press release

TOYOTA PREMIERES ALL-NEW HIACE IN THE PHILIPPINES

February 18, 2019 —Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and the country’s automotive industry leader Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) jointly unveiled the new generation Toyota Hiace during the new model’s World Premiere held at the Grand Hyatt Manila, Bonifacio Global City.

By hosting the All-New Hiace’s worldwide launch in the country, TMP has further asserted the Philippines’ position as a primary market for Toyota’s range of iconic vans. Aside from being the preferred family van of the Filipino people, previous generations of the Hiace have also become a common fixture in providing mobility services to both public and private sectors, helping promote education, tourism, healthcare, and more.

“We, at Toyota Motor Philippines, are honored to host the World Premiere of the All-New Toyota Hiace. For the first time, the world’s eyes are on the Philippines, to witness the unveiling of the Full Model Change Hiace, never before exhibited elsewhere,” said Mr. Satoru Suzuki, President of TMP.

TMC and TMP officially introduced three variants of the All-New Hiace: the GL Grandia Tourer, the GL Grandia, and the Commuter Deluxe. Both the Commuter Deluxe and the GL Grandia will be available for retail in all Toyota dealerships nationwide starting March 5, 2019. The GL Grandia Tourer will be available in early April.

Redesigned inside and out

There are two key inspirations in the design and engineering of the All-New Hiace. The first is to create a vehicle that increases productivity. The second is to provide safe, comfortable, and reliable transport for people everywhere.

The All-New Hiace has been revamped inside-out to address these goals. At the literal forefront of the refreshed modern look is the new semi-bonnet design, which means that the engine is no longer mounted atop the front wheel axle.

By changing the engine’s position, both driver and passenger can experience better ergonomics, without the heat and vibration emanating underneath their seats. This also results in better serviceability, as the engine becomes easier to access compared to the previous make.

Paired with a highly rigid body, the All-New Hiace offers better riding and driving pleasure that is worth beyond its price point. Hailing from Toyota’s prominent commercial vehicle (CV) heritage, bold but clean character lines sweep through the Hiace horizontally, creating a strong and stable image. For the GL Grandia Tourer variant, the head lamps are complemented by vertical LED Daytime Running Lights and fog lamps in the bumper, while chamfered rear combination lamps add to its three-dimensional presence.

Its spacious cabin space is built for maximized storage, and added features elevate the ownership experience to an unprecedented degree. A powerful and fuel efficient 1GD-FTV 2.8 L engine ensures that the vehicle can traverse any road while carrying any load.

Living up to the Toyota tradition of always making safety a top priority, the All-New Hiace gives its customers peace of mind by reinforcing both passive and active safety. Engineered to relieve the commuting burden from its drivers and passengers, the All-New Hiace’s design cues are inspired by real-world problems to provide modern solutions.

Maximized Space and Guaranteed Comfort

Inside the cabin, satisfaction is guaranteed by the maximized storage capacity and optimized riding comfort. Store anything and everything inside your trusted utility van with its large overhead and console trays, in addition to the ample space beneath the front row seats for the Commuter Deluxe.

A number of improvements have also been adopted by the sixth generation Hiace for easier ingress and egress. There is a noticeably bigger legroom, providing a riding experience enhanced by wider door steps, strategically-positioned assist grips, and illuminated entry system. The plush headrests are making a comeback on the GL variants for their passengers to relax on, while the entire line-up prevents its daily passengers from suffering the usual discomforts of long-haul travels by improving overall suspension. The GL Grandia Tourer, GL Grandia, and Commuter Deluxe comfortably fit a maximum of 14, 12, and 15 people, respectively.