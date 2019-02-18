It's significantly longer and wider than its predecessor.
Originally introduced back in 1967, the Toyota Hiace is now entering its sixth generation with a significant jump in size for both the standard and long roof versions. The table attached below reflects the vehicle’s growth, allowing the multi-purpose vehicle to accommodate as many as 17 people in the Commuter version destined for private bus use. There are a plethora of seating layouts available, including a two-seat van model for carrying voluminous cargo such as pallets.
|Body type
|Normal / Standard Roof
|Long / High Roof
|Length
|5,265 mm [+570 mm]
|5,915 mm [+535 mm]
|Width
|1,950 mm [+255 mm]
|1,950 mm [+70 mm]
|Height
|1,990 mm [+10 mm]
|2,280 mm [-5 mm]
|Wheelbase
|3,210 mm [+640 mm]
|3,860 mm [+750 mm]
Power will be provided by either a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine or a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel, with a choice between a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Switching to a new “semi-hood” design means the engine is no longer positioned on top of the front axle, which in turn provides better ergonomics for the driver and the front passenger. The people sitting in front won’t be bothered anymore by any heat and vibration coming from underneath the seat. In addition, servicing the engine will be easier since mechanics will have far better access to the engine compartment.
According to Toyota, the 2019 Hiace offers lower noise, vibration, and harshness levels thanks to a completely new body derived from the design behind the company’s new TNGA platform. The upgrades made to hardware will translate into lower driver fatigue over extended distances while ensuring a high level of safety having achieved the performance equivalent of five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test.
Like before, the Toyota Hiace will largely be sold in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, Latin America, and Mexico. Interestingly, the JDM-spec model won’t make the transition to the new generation, with Toyota deciding to keep the old model as-is, citing “different local market environment.” The revamped model will initially go on sale in the Philippines before being gradually introduced to other regions across the world.
Source: Toyota
TOYOTA PREMIERES ALL-NEW HIACE IN THE PHILIPPINES
February 18, 2019 —Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and the country’s automotive industry leader Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) jointly unveiled the new generation Toyota Hiace during the new model’s World Premiere held at the Grand Hyatt Manila, Bonifacio Global City.
By hosting the All-New Hiace’s worldwide launch in the country, TMP has further asserted the Philippines’ position as a primary market for Toyota’s range of iconic vans. Aside from being the preferred family van of the Filipino people, previous generations of the Hiace have also become a common fixture in providing mobility services to both public and private sectors, helping promote education, tourism, healthcare, and more.
“We, at Toyota Motor Philippines, are honored to host the World Premiere of the All-New Toyota Hiace. For the first time, the world’s eyes are on the Philippines, to witness the unveiling of the Full Model Change Hiace, never before exhibited elsewhere,” said Mr. Satoru Suzuki, President of TMP.
TMC and TMP officially introduced three variants of the All-New Hiace: the GL Grandia Tourer, the GL Grandia, and the Commuter Deluxe. Both the Commuter Deluxe and the GL Grandia will be available for retail in all Toyota dealerships nationwide starting March 5, 2019. The GL Grandia Tourer will be available in early April.
Redesigned inside and out
There are two key inspirations in the design and engineering of the All-New Hiace. The first is to create a vehicle that increases productivity. The second is to provide safe, comfortable, and reliable transport for people everywhere.
The All-New Hiace has been revamped inside-out to address these goals. At the literal forefront of the refreshed modern look is the new semi-bonnet design, which means that the engine is no longer mounted atop the front wheel axle.
By changing the engine’s position, both driver and passenger can experience better ergonomics, without the heat and vibration emanating underneath their seats. This also results in better serviceability, as the engine becomes easier to access compared to the previous make.
Paired with a highly rigid body, the All-New Hiace offers better riding and driving pleasure that is worth beyond its price point. Hailing from Toyota’s prominent commercial vehicle (CV) heritage, bold but clean character lines sweep through the Hiace horizontally, creating a strong and stable image. For the GL Grandia Tourer variant, the head lamps are complemented by vertical LED Daytime Running Lights and fog lamps in the bumper, while chamfered rear combination lamps add to its three-dimensional presence.
Its spacious cabin space is built for maximized storage, and added features elevate the ownership experience to an unprecedented degree. A powerful and fuel efficient 1GD-FTV 2.8 L engine ensures that the vehicle can traverse any road while carrying any load.
Living up to the Toyota tradition of always making safety a top priority, the All-New Hiace gives its customers peace of mind by reinforcing both passive and active safety. Engineered to relieve the commuting burden from its drivers and passengers, the All-New Hiace’s design cues are inspired by real-world problems to provide modern solutions.
Maximized Space and Guaranteed Comfort
Inside the cabin, satisfaction is guaranteed by the maximized storage capacity and optimized riding comfort. Store anything and everything inside your trusted utility van with its large overhead and console trays, in addition to the ample space beneath the front row seats for the Commuter Deluxe.
A number of improvements have also been adopted by the sixth generation Hiace for easier ingress and egress. There is a noticeably bigger legroom, providing a riding experience enhanced by wider door steps, strategically-positioned assist grips, and illuminated entry system. The plush headrests are making a comeback on the GL variants for their passengers to relax on, while the entire line-up prevents its daily passengers from suffering the usual discomforts of long-haul travels by improving overall suspension. The GL Grandia Tourer, GL Grandia, and Commuter Deluxe comfortably fit a maximum of 14, 12, and 15 people, respectively.
Trusted Performance
The All-New Hiace is powered by a new 1GD-FTV 2.8 L engine that has a high-boost turbocharger, 176 horsepower, intercooler system, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), and Dual Mass Flywheel (DMF) that leads to reduced cabin noise by absorbing engine vibrations. It also offers better handling with variable power steering, lighter gear shifting, and a MacPherson strut front suspension system with leaf spring rear suspension. With its new drivetrain, the All-New Hiace is powerful and more fuel efficient than its previous generation—making it a vehicle you can truly rely on.
Advanced Safety Features
Considered a Toyota hallmark feature regardless of vehicle segment, the All-New Hiace is equipped with advanced safety features. The transition from a cab-over design to semi-bonnet additionally increases collision safety. Toyota is also the first manufacturer to include a center seat airbag on a utility van for its front center passengers, for a total of 3 Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) airbags for the Commuter Deluxe and 2 SRS airbags for the GL Grandia and GL Grandia Tourer variants.
The All-New Hiace’s GL Grandia and GL Grandia Tourer variants come with Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Anti-Lock Brake System, and Emergency Brake Signals. The Commuter Deluxe also has Anti-Lock Brake System and Emergency Brake Signals. Owners, drivers, and passengers alike are offered great peace of mind as both passive and active safety are accounted for in the design of the new generation Hiace.
Continuing the Legacy
Empowering the local population throughout its 25-year presence, the Hiace was first introduced on Philippine shores in 1994 and since then has sold more than 135,650 units. Known and trusted by many Filipinos, the Toyota Hiace is the leading model of the utility van segment with a 55.6% total market share last 2018.
In the Philippines, the Toyota Hiace is a transportation staple that ferries people, moves cargo, and shuttles clients over great distances whether in urban centers or rural countrysides. Apart from bringing families together through precious memories and experiences on the road, the Hiace is also often the platform by which goods and services are built upon. It connects providers to consumers, such in the case of school and company daily shuttles, hotel and airport complimentary transport, as well as local travel and tours for big groups. The flexibility and versatility of the Hiace’s interior space also allow owners to customize it for business purposes.
Toyota aims to offer a modern and practical solution with the new generation Hiace—functional made even better.
In a statement, the All-New Hiace model’s Chief Engineer Takuo Ishikawa from Toyota Motor Corporation said, “The Hiace is a faithful partner that makes people feel safe, satisfied, and proud. Owners, drivers, and passengers know they are in good hands when they own, drive, and ride in a Hiace. They know it can be trusted, and that it has excellent resale value. There is simply no substitute.”
Guided by these principles, it is with utmost pride that TMP pushed to uphold its current status as the number one distributor of the Toyota Hiace model outside Japan, out of 150 countries where the model is present.
Toyota Motor Philippines is offering the following variants of the All-New Hiace, to cater to the various customers and sectors in the country:
|VARIANT
|SRP
|COLOR
|
GL Grandia Tourer A/T
|
2,235,000
|
Luxury Pearl Toning
|
2,220,000
|
Silver Mica Metallic
|
GL Grandia Tourer M/T
|
2,160,000
|
Luxury Pearl Toning
|
2,145,000
|
Silver Mica Metallic
|
GL Grandia A/T
|
2,063,000
|
Luxury Pearl Toning
|
2,048,000
|
Silver Mica Metallic
|
GL Grandia M/T
|
1,988,000
|
Luxury Pearl Toning
|
1,973,000
|
Silver Mica Metallic
|
Commuter Deluxe
|
1,590,000
|
Silver Mica Metallic
Key points
- Developed as a new series for overseas markets.
- Emphasis on transporting people, such as use as a shuttle, for tourism, or private buses, as well as logistics, with the Hiace framed as a "working vehicle." In addition to its role as a van, it is positioned as a commuter vehicle and as a vehicle for tourism.
- Basic performance and comfort have been greatly enhanced using a platform specially developed for this new model and a semi-bonnet design.
- Highest level of safety in its class, equivalent to five stars in the Euro NCAP.
Manila, Philippines, February 18, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces today it has unveiled in the Philippines its first new Hiace model designed for overseas markets.
The new Hiace is built on a special revised platform that not only greatly enhances comfort and safety, but is extremely durable with excellent basic performance, making it suitable both for customers' daily lives and for business.
In emerging markets, where the automobile market has continued to expand throughout approximately the last decade, demand has risen for passenger transportation including tourist minibuses, private buses, and vehicles for use in logistics. The new Hiace has been developed to be able to flexibly respond to these diverse needs.
Following launch in the Philippines, the new model is to be gradually introduced in other countries and regions, with a focus on emerging markets. The current Hiace model will continue to be sold in Japan as-is, due to the different local market environment.
"The Hiace was developed using the key words of "Hiace Pride," and from the concept of being a faithful partner that makes people feel safe, satisfied, and proud. Owners, drivers, and passengers know they are in good hands when they own, drive, and ride in a Hiace," commented Chief Engineer Takuo Ishikawa, who was responsible for development.
Since the launch of the first-generation Hiace in 1967, it has become one of Toyota's representative global vehicles, with more than 6.24 million units sold in over 150 countries. The Hiace demonstrates prowess through its high durability and reliability, and has been used as a van, a minibus, and as private transportation. Currently, it is largely sold in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, Mexico, and Latin America.
Main features
(Variations in specifications possible depending on target market)
Exterior
- Two body types are available: Normal/Standard Roof and Long/High Roof.
- Leveraging the semi-bonnet package, the Hiace's most important features―its reliability, toughness, and functional beauty―are evolved and enhanced, creating an external style that suggests a comfortable and sophisticated space.
Interior
- Layouts with multiple rows of seats or increased storage space are available to suit various uses*.
- Up to 17 people can be carried in the "Commuter" versions―the most in its class―for private bus use.
- A specialized interior and functions for comfort are adorned in the new "Tourism" versions.
- The "Van" versions feature storage space sufficiently large for pallets from any country or region.
- The comfortable interior design provides peace of mind while functionality for driver and passenger needs is upgraded, as demonstrated by large door pockets and generous under-seat stowage.
Driving performance
- The new Hiace offers greatly improved ride comfort, quietness, and safety via an all-new body based on the design ideas of TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), such as high-level body rigidity achieved through ring-shaped frame structures.
- The comfortable interior reduces driver fatigue even over long distances, and high durability delivers safety and peace of mind whatever the road conditions.
- The engine is available either as the 1GD (2.8-liter diesel) or the 7GR (3.5-liter gasoline).
Safety equipment
The Hiace comes with Toyota Safety Sense and achieves performance equivalent to five stars in the Euro NCAP.
Reference: Main specifications [differences from previous generation]
