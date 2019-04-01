Toyota kicks off April with a quite interesting offering that it will sell only in Australia. We are talking about a convertible version of the new generation HiAce van which goes on sale next month. The Japanese company will be celebrating the return of the model with a limited-run series of 2,019 open-top vans for its customers Down Under.

"There's no denying the HiAce has been a popular choice for tradespeople and couriers alike, and now with the HiAce Convertible, we expect it will be even more popular with more people,” Brodie Bott, Toyota’s PR guru in Australia, comments. "Not only is it a vehicle that can navigate busy city streets and get you from A-to-B in comfort and safety, it also gives you the freedom to open up the roof and head down the coast for a weekend getaway. With its muscular lines, the new HiAce Convertible looks the part, too.”

Toyota explains the soft-top convertible option will be available across the entire range of new HiAce models, including the two-seat long wheelbase (LWB) and super-long wheelbase (SLWB) configurations. Even the 12-seat SLWB Commuter buses will offer an open-air driving experience.

Toyota Australia will also sell its customers the first in the industry optional built-in pie oven, cleverly called PieAce. It’s located behind the rear tailgate and includes a fan-forced oven and grill with four cooking racks.

"The PieAce brings a whole new meaning to the term 'meals on wheels'. This oven is innovation at its finest. Our customers know that we are always pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and the PieAce is taking the HiAce Convertible to the next level," Bott says.

The automaker will reveal pricing for both the HiAce Convertible and the PieAce optional feature at the new HiAce series launch next month.

Source: Toyota Australia