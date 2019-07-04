Hide press release Show press release

Limited-Edition, Track-Only Ford GT Mk II Unleashes The Next Level of Ford GT Supercar Performance

• Created by Ford Performance and Multimatic, the Ford GT Mk II delivers the full performance potential of the Ford GT in a track-only version engineered independent of race series rules, regulations and limitations

• Ford GT Mk II performance innovations and improvements include aerodynamic enhancements for added downforce, further weight savings and chassis updates for better handling, and increased engine power

• Available now, limited-edition track car is limited to 45 vehicles with a $1.2 million starting MSRP

GOODWOOD, UK, Jul. 4, 2019 – Ford and Multimatic today reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed the Ford GT Mk II, a limited-edition, track-only GT that represents the next stage in Ford GT performance.

With a 700 horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, race-proven aerodynamics and competition-oriented handling, the GT Mk II has been co-developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic based on competitive learnings from Ford’s successful FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaigns with the Ford GT race car yet GT Mk II is engineered independent of race series rules, regulations and limitations.

“The GT Mk II unleashes the full performance potential of the Ford GT without any artificial performance limitations dictated by racing sanctioning bodies,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer. “It’s the closest GT owners can get to the Le Mans-winning performance and exhilarating feeling of crossing the finish line in the Ford GT race car.”

Limited to just 45 vehicles, with a starting MSRP of $1.2 million, the GT Mk II joins the GT race car that won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Ford GT supercar.

“The true off-the-hook performance capability of the GT hasn’t yet been fully showcased,” said Multimatic’s Chief Technical Officer, Larry Holt. “The road car is obviously limited by the many global homologation requirements that it must comply with, and the race car suffers from the restriction of the dreaded Balance of Performance, resulting in it being 150 horsepower down to the road car. The Mk II answers the regularly asked question of how would the car perform with all the limitations lifted: the answer is spectacularly.”

Built in Markham, Ontario, the Mk II begins life at the main Ford GT plant before being transferred to a specialist facility at Multimatic Motorsports where it is crafted into the Ford GT Mk II.



The Best of Both Worlds

The Ford GT Mk II is focused around aerodynamic and engine improvements and shares key features with both the street-legal GT supercar as well as the GT race car. Many of its components have been track-proven in the world’s most challenging endurance racing events.

The large dual-element rear wing exceeds what the Ford GT race car offers in terms of downforce. An all-new front racing splitter and diffuser have been incorporated along with new fender louvres and dive planes, which help balance out the extra rear downforce.

These aggressive aerodynamic changes enable the GT Mk II to generate over 400 percent more downforce than the Ford GT while fixed aerodynamic elements along with its race-proven suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport racing tires enable the car to pull more than 2Gs of lateral grip.

GT Mk II is also lighter and more agile. The street car’s adjustable ride height and drive modes have been removed, providing a weight savings of over 200 pounds while 5-way adjustable DSSV shock absorbers work with a lowered and fixed ride height to improve handling and keep the Mk II as aerodynamically efficient as possible.

The Ford GT Mk II features the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that powers both the Ford GT race car and the road car but since the Mk II is not limited by any racing sanctioning body it is able to generate 200 horsepower more than the race car, making the Mk II the most powerful version of the Ford GT. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost is paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Ford GT but specially calibrated for this track-exclusive application.

To add stamina to power, the GT Mk II adds innovative engine cooling technology, including a high capacity air-to-air outboard mounted charge air cooler with water spray technology. The water spray automatically activates in high temperature situations to provide cooling by applying atomized water on the charge air cooler allowing the Ford GT Mk II to maintain a consistent level of power at high temperatures.

A roof-mounted intake reminiscent of the race car engine air intake has been added for the Mk II to feed auxiliary engine, clutch and transmission coolers, giving the Mk II optimal cooling for the most extreme track day duty.

Increased engine power is paired with improved stopping power. The Mk II features braking performance beyond that of the GT race car by utilizing the street car’s carbon ceramic brakes, including 15.5-inch front and 14.1-inch rear Brembo brakes. Unique forged aluminum 19-inch wheels cover the massive brakes with race-proven Michelin Pilot Sport GT tires.

The front fascia and hood of the Mk II are similar to the street car as well as the stylized Ford GT headlamps with signature running lights.

Interior changes include a bespoke Sparco racing seat with a six-point racing harness and an optional passenger seat. A full MoTeC data acquisition system has also added to provide vital information for a track racer, which also doubles as a display for the rear camera.

Latest GT Family Member

The Ford GT production car, which made its first Goodwood appearance in 2017, is the most advanced and exclusive Ford road car ever, limited to volumes of no more than 250 a year, globally.

Built for the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, the Ford GT race car has been a great success for Ford, winning the GTE Pro class at Le Mans on its first attempt in 2016, exactly 50 years on from the first of four successive Le Mans victories for the Ford GT40 at Le Mans.

Ford ended its competitive GT racing program in the FIA World Endurance Championship at the 2019 Le Mans in the GTE Pro class. The Ford GTs will continue to race through the remainder of the IMSA season which culminates at Road Atlanta in October.

The GT Mk II makes its public debut running in the Supercar class at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will be sold directly to customers by Multimatic. Customers interested in purchasing a Mk II are invited to contact Multimatic via FordGTMkII.com.