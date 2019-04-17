55 years ago today, Ford thrust a new car upon the motoring public and it sort-of stuck around. Not only that, the enduring Ford Mustang is currently the best-selling sports coupe in the entire world. In fact, Ford says it’s been the best-selling sports coupe for four years now.

"We broke the mold when Ford launched the Mustang 55 years ago," said Jim Farley, Ford president for global markets. "Nothing says freedom, the wind in your hair and the joy of driving like Mustang; it’s an icon. The roar of its V8 on a spring day, there’s nothing better. No wonder it’s the most popular sports coupe in the world."

For the vast majority of its life, the Mustang was relegated to buyers in North America only. With the launch of the S550 in 2015, Ford stretched the Pony Car’s legs to a global market, and the globe responded. Ford says 113,066 units were sold around the world in 2018, which represented just the slightest of increases from the previous year. The launch of a new Bullitt is credited for some of that success.

52 Photos

It’s not all hugs and puppies for the Blue Oval’s Mustang team, however. According to sales figures from Good Car Bad Car, Mustang buyers in the U.S. have been steadily dropping since 2015. 122,349 units sold that year, but fell to 105,932 in 2016 and 81,866 in 2017. Last year was even worse, with just 75,842 Mustangs finding new U.S. homes – the worst domestic sales performance for the Pony Car in nearly a decade.

Perhaps that’s why Ford is seeking to invigorate sales with a new entry-level performance model. Unveiled just a few days ago, The Mustang 2.3L High Performance Package beefs up the base Pony with 20 more horsepower and a host of suspension upgrades from the Mustang GT, along with a few aesthetic tweaks for a sharper image. It goes on sale for the 2020 model year and is on display now at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Source: Ford, Good Car Bad Car